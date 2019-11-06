Apple Watch sale at Walmart: pre-Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch 3 and 4

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and that means the highly anticipated Black Friday sale is almost here. Some retailers are getting a head start with early access deals, like the Walmart Black Friday sale that's happening right now. You can find massive discounts on popular holiday gifts which include the best-selling Apple Watch. For a limited time, Walmart has Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $189. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $429.



The Apple Watch 3 includes GPS technology and tracks popular workouts like running, yoga and cycling, and calories burned. The waterproof smartwatch also offers heart rate monitoring and will notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected.



The Apple Watch 4 offers the same health and fitness benefits as the Series 3 but also includes a built-in ECG and fall detection. The smartwatch also provides a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats and notifications. Both Apple Watches offer an 18-hour battery life and include basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



This is a fantastic opportunity to not only score a discount on the smartwatch but also get a head start on your holiday shopping. We don't know how long Walmart will have the Apple Watch 3 and 4 on sale, so you should act fast before they're gone.

Apple Watch 3 deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm $279 $189 at Walmart

You can get the 38mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $189. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm $379 $199 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 with cellular is on sale for $199 at Walmart. The smartwatch which comes in a white sport band and includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to stay connected even your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm $399 $320 at Walmart

Walmart has the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $320. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that includes GPS technology, fall detection and emergency SOS and is available in a pink sport band.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop $529 $429 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular at Walmart. The 44mm smartwatch comes in a grey sport loop and includes LTE connectivity and has a built-in ECG that will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected.

Stay up to date with the latest discounts with our guide to the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals of 2019.



Discover more Apple watch sales with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals that are currently available.