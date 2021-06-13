Apple Watch deals: save $100 on cellular Series 6 models at Amazon

We're seeing some excellent Apple Watch deals emerging from Amazon this week, and while these aren't the lowest prices ever, they're certainly not far off. In fact, Apple Watch deals returning to those record lows are few and far between at the moment, which means this $100 discount on the 40mm cellular model is providing excellent value this weekend.

That saving leaves us with a $399 sales price on the smaller model (was $499). That's just $20 more expensive than the record low, and considering we haven't seen such a price since the start of the year, this is still a steal.

However, if you're looking for a larger model, you can also save $70 on the 44mm Series 6. At $459 (was $529), we're about $30 away from last year's Black Friday price - but we haven't seen discounts bring us this close to that record low since then.

If you are interested in picking up that record low price, though, keep a close eye on the upcoming Prime Day deals for more discounts.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Cellular): $499 $399 at Amazon

You can save $100 on this Deep Navy cellular Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon this weekend. That's perfect for those looking to leave their phone behind when out on a run or just after extra data functionality on their wrist piece. We have seen this model drop-down slightly cheaper in the past, but that $389 cost has only been seen very briefly earlier in the year.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, cellular): $529 $459 at Amazon

If you're after a larger model, the 44mm is also taking part in this weekend's Apple Watch deals. While we're not seeing the same $100 discount here, that's a particularly rare discount on this model - last seen all the way back in November. You can still save $70, though, which is the cheapest we've seen this watch go this year.

