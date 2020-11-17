Apple Watch 6 just hit its lowest price ever with $50 off ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday may be over a week away, but we've just spotted a phenomenal discount on Apple's latest smartwatch. For a limited time, the Apple Watch 6 is discounted by $50 bringing the price down to an impressive $349.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, and it's likely to be one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we'll see throughout this entire sales period.

We've also seen a selection of deals for both the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 3 that you can see below with discounts bringing those watches down to $230 and $179 respectively.

Black Friday Apple Watch 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Want $50 off the latest Apple smartwatch? Certain colors including the silver, gold and red edition at Amazon are discounted right now to $349. That's the best price we've seen so far for the latest Apple Watch, and it'll get you a device with an S6 processor, always-on display and more.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $379 at Amazon

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $50 off the smartwatch. You can only currently buy the gold variant though, with other colors of the smartwatch costing more when we last updated this article.

View Deal

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's just a touch higher than the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

The Apple Watch 6 was introduced in September this year - alongside the new Apple Watch SE - and it brings a variety of new features to your wrist, but keeps the design of previous Apple Watch products like the Series 5 and Series 4.

What is upgraded here? You'll get the most powerful Apple wearable chipset so far, that's the S6 processor, alongside a new blood oxygen level monitor feature which is the company's latest upgrade to the health features.

That is all joined by existing features like an ECG monitor, always-on display and a whole variety of apps that allow you to use this smartwatch alongside your iPhone with ease.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.



Learn more about the upcoming November events with our guide to finding the best Cyber Monday deals and the top discounts from the Walmart Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.