Apple deals on AirPods, iPhone, MacBooks still running with Memorial Day prices

Apple's Memorial Day sale might not officially be running now, but there are still plenty of top Apple deals to be found on the company's best-selling tech items. That's why we've put together this list of the best Apple Memorial Day sales still running in 2020. Bargains include discounts on the iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook, and more.

Our top Apple Memorial Day sale picks include up to a $250 discount on the iPhone 11 with a trade in, and the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale at Amazon for $229.95.



You can also save on popular headphones like the Powerbeats 3 on sale for $89.99 (was $199), and the Beats Studio 3 on sale for $199.99 (was $349), both of which come with free Apple Music for four months.



Shop more of the best Apple Memorial Day sales below and keep in mind that most offers will be ending soon.

The best Apple Memorial Day sale deals still going

Apple iPhone deals

iPhone SE: Save up to $170 when trading in an eligible device

You can save up to $170 on the all-new iPhone SE when you trade-in an eligible device, which could make the price as low as $229 (was $399). The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip, and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

iPhone 11: Save up to $250 with an eligible trade-in

You can save up to $250 on the iPhone 11 when you trade-in an eligible iPhone. That could take the price down to just $449 (was $699). The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in black, green, yellow, purple, red, and white.

Apple headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $229.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $229.95 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy, with four free months of Apple Music thrown in. That's a $110 discount and the best price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in grey and desert sand. Again, you'll get four free months of Apple Music.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $179 at Amazon, which is a $20 saving on an already recently discounted sale price. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Apple MacBook deals

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,499 $1,249 at B&H

Save $250 on a powerful MacBook Pro deal this week at B&H. With a 256GB capacity SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a beautiful Liquid Retina display, you're getting a powerful machine here - and for much cheaper than an almost identical 2020 MacBook Pro.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399 $2,199 at B&H

Want the best? With $200 saving you won't have to make any compromises with this 16-inch MacBook Pro deal at B&H. Onboard you're getting an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card - enough grunt to handle the most demanding workflows.

Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and the best iPhone SE deals.



You can also see more of the best cheap MacBook sale prices and deals that are happening now.