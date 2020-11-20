Apple Black Friday deals are going fast at Amazon - don't miss these price cuts

Oh boy, demand for Apple Black Friday deals sure has been high this year. We've seen plenty of new iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and now MacBooks hit the market this year, and it looks like consumers are really eager to get their hands on the latest Apple gear.

Right now, we're seeing a number of Apple Black Friday deals flash in and out of stock at Amazon with varying levels of price cuts. If you're looking to bag yourself a deal on an Apple device this Black Friday, it's looking like it might be time to commit - especially if you're looking to pick it up at Amazon.

Price cuts include the Apple Watch SE for $229 (a $70 price cut), the AirPods Pro for $199 ($50 discount), and the lowest price ever on the 2020 MacBook Air at just $849 (full discount applied at checkout). These are all pretty great options, and fingers crossed, stocks will hold out over the weekend too.

Just below, you'll find a quick list of today's best Apple Black Friday deals ahead of the big day itself, which heavily feature Amazon, although we've also got links to check other retailers, too, just in case stocks don't hold up. We've also got our official Apple Black Friday deals page to check out, too, if you did want to hold out until next week.

Black Friday Apple deals available today

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the AirPods Pro - now matching their lowest ever price at Amazon today. Normally going for $229 at the most, this is a good chance to pick up some noise-canceling buds for less this weekend.

Apple Watch SE 40mm (all colors): $279 $229.99 on Amazon

Save $70 - The brand-new Apple Watch SE is on sale for a record-low price today at Amazon although we're not sure how long stocks will hold up at this sales price. The new Watch SE is a good option if you want all the smartwatch essentials and a fast, modern watch at a very reasonable price point.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $50 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $179 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $179. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple MacBook Air (Early 2020): $999 $850 at Amazon

Save $150 - Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $850 right now - a stunning discount made possible by the additional $50 saving you'll be getting upon checkout. Sure, this is for the soon to be older Core i3 version, but it's still a great buy with its 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Amazon - has had awesome Black Friday deals, but selling out now

has had awesome Black Friday deals, but selling out now Best Buy - currently holding its cards close to its chest

currently holding its cards close to its chest Walmart - has deals on Apple Watches and iPads right now

Should I wait or buy Apple Black Friday deals now?

As previously stated, if you're planning on getting your Apple Black Friday deals from Amazon you should definitely pick something up sooner rather than later. Amazon, like other retailers has been hot off the mark by offering some price cuts on both the newer and older models this year, likely in an attempt to drive sales across a longer period, as opposed to a big spike on Black Friday itself.

If you're looking at Apple itself, or other retailers. Stocks are holding up much better although the deals don't tend to be quite so good. If Amazon sells out, then your next best bets are Best Buy and Walmart - which are always up there with the price matching. B&H Photo is another great merchant to check out, especially if you're looking for a price cut on an older MacBook model.

Below is a quick roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals by model, just in case we missed what you're looking for above.

