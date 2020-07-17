Apple AirPod sale: the all-new AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever

The all-new AirPods Pro are getting a rare price cut at Verizon. For a limited time, you can get Apple's wireless earbuds on sale for $219.99. That's $30 off and the best AirPods Pro deal we've seen.



If you're interested in a cheaper price tag, Amazon has the 2019 Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129.98.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While the $30 price cut might not seem like much, discounts on the AirPods Pro are rare and this is the lowest price we've found for the premium earbuds. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal anytime soon.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129.98 at Amazon

You can score a $29 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best back to school sales of 2020.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals and the cheapest AirPod prices, sales, and deals.



Learn more about the earbuds with our Apple AirPods Pro review.