Apple AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever in stupendous Walmart Black Friday deal

Walmart has kicked off its Black Friday sale with an incredible deal on the AirPods Pro, which brings them down to their lowest ever price. Costing $249 at launch, the retailer has slashed the price of Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds to just $159.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

This brilliant Black Friday deal improves on the previous all-time-low price by $30, and it's the best price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro.

Black Friday AirPods deals rarely include such big discounts, so you should snap this one up right away if you're keen on getting some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy at a low price.

Today's best AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Walmart

Save $90 - The Apple AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart just dropped the latest model to a record-low price of $159, having previously had them on sale for $189.99. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This deal is likely to sell out quickly, so we recommend snapping up this record-low price before it's too late.

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today, offering an excellent audio performance, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit.

Optimized for use with other Apple devices, the AirPods Pro feature the company's powerful H1 headphone chip for super fast pairing and hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant. Recent upgrades have also brought support for Spatial Audio, Audio Sharing, and the ability to have Siri announce your notifications as they come through to your iPhone.

Plus, the AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

AirPods deals tend to sell out very quickly over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you should snap up this deal as soon as you can. If you do miss out, we expect other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will try to match this price over the sales period, so be sure to bookmark our guide to Black Friday AirPods deals for all the latest discounts.

Alternatively, if you're looking to save on all manner of headphones and earbuds, check out our Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday wireless earbuds deals pages for all the early discounts available today.

More AirPods Pro deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the AirPods Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals