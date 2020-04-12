Apple 1-day sale at Best Buy: deals on the iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro

Best Buy's one-day Easter sale includes incredible deals on best-selling Apple devices. You can score massive price cuts on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac display.



Today only, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $899.99, a $500 discount on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and the 21-inch iMac 4K display on sale for $1,049.99.

As we mentioned above, these incredible deals are only available today, so you should act fast before it's too late. The retailer is also curbside pickup due to store closings because of coronavirus pandemic. This means, depending on your location, you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Apple deals:

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has a $200 price cut on the 2019 MacBook Air. The 13.3-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in more storage, Best Buy has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $949.99. The 13-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro: $2,799.99 $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Today only, you can score a $500 price cut on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The powerful laptop features a 9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac (latest model): $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 21.5-inch iMac on sale for $1,049.99. The high-performance iMac features a Retina 4K display and packs a Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and powerful Radeon Pro 500X-series graphics.

