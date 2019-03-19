Anker's $49.99 truly-wireless earbuds are a cheap alternative to Apple AirPods

If you're looking for a cheap alternative to Apple AirPods, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the newly released Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds on sale for only $49.99. That's a $15 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the top-rated headphones by Anker.

The Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds come in a compact carrying case that doubles as a charging station. You can get 3.5 hours of playtime from a single charge, and an extra 9 hours in the charging case. The ultra-lightweight earbuds also come with three different sizes of ear tips and wings so anyone can find the right size and comfort. Despite its compact size, the earbuds deliver excellent sound quality with graphene-coated drivers that produce crystal-clear clarity with powerful bass and audio.

Truly Wireless earbuds have become increasingly popular since Apple launched its AirPods back in 2016. Apple AirPods currently retails for $159 which is almost three times more than the cost of the Anker earbuds. We can only imagine the upcoming AirPods 2 will cost even more!

This is a fantastic price for a pair of truly-wireless headphones so you should make sure to take advantage of this stellar deal while you can.

