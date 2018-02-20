Android Pay is dead, long live Google Pay

After realising that it was more than slightly unnecessary for Android Pay and Google Wallet to be completely separate services, Google has started rolling out its new unified payment service, Google Pay.

The new app, rolling out now for Android devices, is largely similar to Android Pay in terms of function but it has a slightly different layout. It’s split into two sections: Home, which allows you to see all of your recent payments, any nearby stores and any rewards you can claim, and Cards, which is where you’ll store and find all of your credit and debit cards, loyalty cards, offers, and gift cards.

At the moment, the app doesn’t have Google Wallet’s function which allows you to send and receive money, but this is apparently coming to the UK and US in just a few months. In the meantime, Google has, for some reason, rebranded Google Wallet as Google Pay Send, which will allow you to continue to send and request payments.

A unified service

Overall, the Google Pay experience is still pretty similar to Android Pay at the moment; you can use your saved cards across a wide range of apps and websites via your Android device, and you’ll be able to use the service to pay for public transport if you’re living in a city that supports it.

This is clearly just the first step for Google Pay, though, and it seems that the company has big plans for the service.

In the near future, for example, Google Pay will be on all Google Products. So whether you’re using desktop Chrome or your Google Home, you’ll be able to use the cards that are saved to your Google Account. And we can, apparently, expect to see Google partner with a lot more online and in-store brands in the future.

Google Pay is rolling out now and you’ll be able to download it from the Google Play store soon.