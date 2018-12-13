Amazon's last day for Christmas delivery revealed: these are best deals to get now

As Christmas is fast approaching (less than two weeks away!) so are holiday shipping deadlines for online retailers. To ensure your gifts will get there on time and to avoid last-minute shipping fees, Amazon has just released its Holiday Delivery Calendar. Below are Amazon's cutoff dates for free Christmas delivery.



December 18: Last day for standard shipping

December 22: Last day for Amazon Prime free two-day shipping

December 23: Last day for Amazon Prime free one-day shipping

December 24: Last day for Amazon prime free same-day delivery (select cities)

Now that you know Amazon's cut-off dates for Christmas delivery, its time to start shopping for gifts. While last-minute shopping can be stressful, we've rounded up a wide selection of gifts that will meet the shipping deadlines listed above. From pressure cookers to tablets, we've found a variety of top-selling gifts for anyone on your list.



Shop our top gifts below and make sure you check back to see new items added daily.

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $199.99 $98 at Amazon

Get the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones for only $98 at Amazon. That's a fantastic price for wireless headphones that offer long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery time.

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch $199.95 $148.96 at Amazon

If you don't want to splurge on an Apple Watch, then the Fitbit Versa is a great option and currently $50 off at Amazon. The lightweight, swim-proof smartwatch can text and make calls, track your activity and sleep, play music - all with 4+ day battery life.

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.

All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen) $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Get the newly released Echo Plus for $30 off at Amazon. This is only the 2nd time this smart speaker has been on sale, so grab this deal while you can.

Nintendo Switch $299 at Amazon

A popular gift for gamers, the Nintendo Switch is a gaming console that allows players to play on the TV or pick up the device and play remotely. The gaming console is currently in-stock at Amazon for $299.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $69 $54.99 at Amazon

For the selfie obsessed, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 lets you take and obtain pictures instantly. The Instax Mini 9 comes in five different colors and is currently on sale for $54.99.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 $199 $169 at Amazon

The Ring Doorbell 2 lets you hear, see and talk to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or PC. The Ring Video 2 also works with Alexa and is currently $30 off.

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener $17.99 $16.19 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer idea, the Oster Electric Wine Bottle Opener is on sale at Amazon for only $16.19. The Cordless Bottle Opener can remove a cork in seconds with a simple press of a button.

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: $10.59 at Amazon

A great follow-up gift to the Instant Pot, the Instant Pot Cookbook has over 500 step-by-step recipes for any level of pressure cooker expertise.

GoWISE USA 2.75-Quart Digital Air Fryer $69.99 $58.84 at Amazon

The GoWise Digital Air Fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods without the extra calories. The 2.75 Qt Fryer can fry, bake, grill, and roast your favorite foods with little to no oil.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $279 at Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $279.