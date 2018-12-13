Amazon's last day for Christmas delivery revealed: these are best deals to get now

As Christmas is fast approaching (less than two weeks away!) so are holiday shipping deadlines for online retailers. To ensure your gifts will get there on time and to avoid last-minute shipping fees, Amazon has just released its Holiday Delivery Calendar. Below are Amazon's cutoff dates for free Christmas delivery.
- December 18: Last day for standard shipping
- December 22: Last day for Amazon Prime free two-day shipping
- December 23: Last day for Amazon Prime free one-day shipping
- December 24: Last day for Amazon prime free same-day delivery (select cities)
Now that you know Amazon's cut-off dates for Christmas delivery, its time to start shopping for gifts. While last-minute shopping can be stressful, we've rounded up a wide selection of gifts that will meet the shipping deadlines listed above. From pressure cookers to tablets, we've found a variety of top-selling gifts for anyone on your list.
Shop our top gifts below and make sure you check back to see new items added daily.
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$199.99 $98 at Amazon
Get the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones for only $98 at Amazon. That's a fantastic price for wireless headphones that offer long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery time.
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
$199.95 $148.96 at Amazon
If you don't want to splurge on an Apple Watch, then the Fitbit Versa is a great option and currently $50 off at Amazon. The lightweight, swim-proof smartwatch can text and make calls, track your activity and sleep, play music - all with 4+ day battery life.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.
All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
$149.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Get the newly released Echo Plus for $30 off at Amazon. This is only the 2nd time this smart speaker has been on sale, so grab this deal while you can.
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99.
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
The kid-friendly Fire HD 8 Tablet is on sale for $89.99. This newly released 8-inch kids tablet also comes with a colorful kid-proof case.
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet
$79.99 $59.99 at Amazon
The all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is $20 off right now at Amazon. The best-selling 8-inch HD display would make a great gift for anyone on your list.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite 8GB $
129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
The newly released waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is currently $30 off at Amazon. This is the first time this 8GB tablet has been on sale.
Nintendo Switch $299 at Amazon
A popular gift for gamers, the Nintendo Switch is a gaming console that allows players to play on the TV or pick up the device and play remotely. The gaming console is currently in-stock at Amazon for $299.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
$69 $54.99 at Amazon
For the selfie obsessed, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 lets you take and obtain pictures instantly. The Instax Mini 9 comes in five different colors and is currently on sale for $54.99.
Ring Video Doorbell 2
$199 $169 at Amazon
The Ring Doorbell 2 lets you hear, see and talk to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or PC. The Ring Video 2 also works with Alexa and is currently $30 off.
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener
$17.99 $16.19 at Amazon
A great stocking stuffer idea, the Oster Electric Wine Bottle Opener is on sale at Amazon for only $16.19. The Cordless Bottle Opener can remove a cork in seconds with a simple press of a button.
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker
$139.95 $99.95 at Amazon
Always a holiday top-seller, the Instant Pot DUO80 is $40 off at Amazon. The 8 Qt pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes up to 70% faster.
Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: $10.59 at Amazon
A great follow-up gift to the Instant Pot, the Instant Pot Cookbook has over 500 step-by-step recipes for any level of pressure cooker expertise.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
$199 $159 at Amazon
The best-selling Anova Precision Cooker lets you master the hottest cooking trend, sous vide. It's currently on sale for $159 at Amazon.
GoWISE USA 2.75-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$69.99 $58.84 at Amazon
The GoWise Digital Air Fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods without the extra calories. The 2.75 Qt Fryer can fry, bake, grill, and roast your favorite foods with little to no oil.
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
$374.99 $279 at Amazon
Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $279.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
$399.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Use the Shark ION Robot app to clean your floors from anywhere. The Shark R85 Robot Vacuum is on sale for only $199.99 at Amazon. That's a $170 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this robot vacuum.