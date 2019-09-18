Amazon's Kindle deals clearout has Black Friday prices - with a catch

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be a few months away yet, we're always keen to track down the very best cheap Kindle prices for you. And we've found a selection of offers today that may well tempt a purchase sooner rather than later.

These fresh Kindle deals cover the Kindle Paperwhite and the entry-level Kindle too for both our US and UK readers. There are some catches to consider though. Some deals require Amazon Prime membership (fancy a free 30-day trial?), some are time-limited and others are for refurbished models (the latter aren't that great if we're honest). We'll talk you through each of them though.

Another important element to consider too is that there may well be a new version of the Kindle Paperwhite announced in the next few weeks and it will most certainly be a headliner of the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals event. As for the standard entry-level Kindle, that was only released a few months ago, so don't expect another until next year at the earliest.

Today's best Kindle deals (USA)

Kindle Paperwhite $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

This price is exclusively for Amazon Prime members and matches the lowest ever price for the fantastic waterproof ereader. The only way we see this going any lower on Black Friday is if a newer version is announced before then and Amazon want to clear these out. This price is available on both the black and blue models.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (last gen) $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The older version of the Paperwhite is still an excellent ereader although it isn't waterproof like the newer version. This price is for a refurbished model rather than an unused one too, although you don't have to be a Prime member to buy it. Even so, we think it's a bit much for a refurb of an older model. You'll likely to see better around Black Friday.

View Deal

Kindle (2019) $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price yet for the new version of the entry-level Kindle reader, but it's only for Prime members. Amazon added a light to this version's screen (a first for the cheapest Kindle), putting it on a par with the older Paperwhite for a fraction of the price. Yes, the screen resolution is a bit lower, but you'd struggle to notice it on text when putting this next to any Paperwhite. We're not seeing this get any cheaper on Black Friday.



View Deal

Today's best Kindle deals (UK)

Kindle Paperwhite £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

This 'Limited Time Offer' (there's no end date listed) on Amazon's cheapest waterproof ereader surely can't last long at this price. This is the price we saw on Black Friday last year and a good tenner less than we see it at other smaller sales events. There's every chance a newer Paperwhite will be announced in the next few weeks, but you'll be lucky to see it drop to this price. This price is available on both the black and blue models.

View Deal

Just so you know, the refurbished model is even cheaper at £77.99 this week. And while you do get a reassuring 12-month warranty there too, we think it's worth spending a touch more for an unused model above instead.

Kindle (2019) £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This red hot deal ends today! Don't miss the cheapest price yet for Amazon's best entry-level Kindle ereader yet. Unlike older models the budget ereader now comes with an illuminated screen. We don't even mind that it has a lower screen resolution than the Paperwhite as it's barely noticeable at all. It's not waterproof, but the value here is watertight.

View Deal

Want to check out more Amazon devices? We've got you covered for the latest Amazon Echo deals and Amazon Fire tablet prices.