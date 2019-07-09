Amazon Prime Day deal: get a free Echo Dot and save on the Ring Doorbell Pro

Amazon's 48-hour sale is less than a week away, and the tech giant is releasing early Prime Day deals leading up to the big event. Right now, Prime members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and a free Echo Dot on sale for just $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Amazon is throwing in a free 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your door from anywhere in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision. The Ring Pro sends alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected or you can check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones so you can focus on areas that are most important to you. The doorbell also features two-way talk and includes four complimentary faceplates, so you can match your security to your home.



The Ring Pro works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. A 3rd generation Echo Dot normally retails for $49.99 on its own (currently on sale for $24.99), so with this bundle deal, you're saving $80 on the Ring Doorbell with a combined savings of $130 when you include the Echo Dot.

