Amazon knocks the Apple AirPods to its lowest sale price ever

Amazon Prime Day is just hours away, but we've just spotted a fantastic deal on the 2019 AirPods that you can snag right now.



Amazon has just dropped the AirPods with charging case on sale for a record-low price of $99.99 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen for the earbuds and a fantastic bargain to snag before the madness of Amazon Prime Day officially begins.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $99.99 when you apply the $19 coupon code at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen and the best early Prime Day AirPods deal we've spotted so far.

The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's H1 Chip which enables fast pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions so you can adjust the volume, skip songs and take calls completely hands-free. The AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods, and we don't expect the price to drop any further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale. We've listed more early Prime Day AirPods deals below, including the AirPods with wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro, and luxury AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $149.99 ahead of Prime Day. That's a $49 discount and the best price we've seen in months for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for $189.99 at Amazon - only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price and $10 less than last week's sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

AirPods Max: $549 $529.98 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're after a pair of Apple's particularly expensive headphones, you'll find the AirPods Max in Sky Blue on sale for $529.98. We saw the over-ear headphones drop to $499 earlier this week, so we recommend holding off to see if Prime Day matches that all-time low price.

See more Apple device discounts with our roundup of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals and the best Prime Day iPad deals.