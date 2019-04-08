Amazon home security camera sale: save $90 on the Blink XT home security system

Secure your home and snag a fantastic deal with the Blink XT Home Security Camera System at Amazon. The two-camera kit is currently on sale for only $139.99. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the top-rated home security system.

The Blink XT home security system includes two Blink cameras and mounting kits, a quick start guide, and a pair of AA lithium batteries that offer an impressive two-year battery life. The Blink security cameras are weatherproof and are for both indoor and outdoor use and feature infrared night vision so you'll be able to see what's going on in the dark. The wireless cameras include a built-in motion sensor alarm that will alert your smartphone when any motion is detected. You can even stream a live HD video from the cameras on your smartphone or tablet with the compatible Blink app. The Blink XT also works with Amazon Alexa so you can control your entire home security system with the command of your voice.

Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the best-selling Blink XT, so if you've wanted to add extra security to your home - now is a perfect time.

