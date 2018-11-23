Amazon has slashed prices on Philips Hue lighting for Black Friday

If you've been thinking of bringing your home into the 21st century with smart lighting, or you want some extra bulbs and accessories to extend your existing Philips Hue setup, Amazon has some great Black Friday deals for you.

For today only, it's slashed the price of Philips Hue bundles containing various different bulb types, as well as LightStrips and lamps. All of these can be controlled via the Philips Hue Bridge (available separately or in a starter set) and the Hue app on your phone.

These deals will end at midnight on Friday November 23, so act quickly to make the most of them.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus extension kit £89.69 | £49.99 at Amazon

This pack includes a two-metre Light and Colour Ambiance LightStrip, plus a one-metre extension, for a total of three metres of smart, colour-changing lighting. It can sync with music, games, and movies as well for an enhanced visual experience.View Deal

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus with Smart Motion Sensor £104.98 £59.99 at Amazon

There's much more to the Hue system than just bulbs. This attractive Black Friday deal from Amazon offers the two-metre LightStrip with Smart Motion Sensor controller for only £59.99 instead of the £104.98 it was retailing for normally.

Philips Hue B33 White and Colour Ambiance three-pack £127.93 £67.49 at Amazon

This deal is the same price as the bundle above, but with standard B22 bayonet fitting smart bulbs instead of little E14 ones, and without the extra Hue White. A discount of 47% makes it a great value way to add a dash of colour to your home.

Philips Hue GU10 White Ambiance three-pack £62.94 £44.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for some smart spotlights, Amazon has cut the price of a trio of GU10 bulbs. These are the White Ambiance bulbs, which change colour temperature - from a warm glow to cold daylight - with a tap of the Hue app.

Philips Hue E27 White and Colour Ambience three-pack £119.47 £67.49 at Amazon

If your ceiling light fixtures have E27 screw fittings, these are the bulbs for you. You get three White and Colour Ambiance bulbs to brighten your rooms, with a special 44% discount for Black Friday.

