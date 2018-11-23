Amazon has slashed prices on Philips Hue lighting for Black Friday

If you've been thinking of bringing your home into the 21st century with smart lighting, or you want some extra bulbs and accessories to extend your existing Philips Hue setup, Amazon has some great Black Friday deals for you.
For today only, it's slashed the price of Philips Hue bundles containing various different bulb types, as well as LightStrips and lamps. All of these can be controlled via the Philips Hue Bridge (available separately or in a starter set) and the Hue app on your phone.
These deals will end at midnight on Friday November 23, so act quickly to make the most of them.
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus extension kit
£89.69| £49.99 at Amazon
This pack includes a two-metre Light and Colour Ambiance LightStrip, plus a one-metre extension, for a total of three metres of smart, colour-changing lighting. It can sync with music, games, and movies as well for an enhanced visual experience.View Deal
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus with Smart Motion Sensor
£104.98 £59.99 at Amazon
There's much more to the Hue system than just bulbs. This attractive Black Friday deal from Amazon offers the two-metre LightStrip with Smart Motion Sensor controller for only £59.99 instead of the £104.98 it was retailing for normally.
View Deal
Philips Hue E14 White and Colour Ambiance three-pack
£128.60 £67.49 at Amazon
This set of E14 small screw bulbs is perfect for making your 'dumb' lamps smart. You get three White and Colour Ambiance bulbs, plus one Hue White bulb (which is dimmable, but doesn't change colour).
View Deal
Philips Hue B33 White and Colour Ambiance three-pack
£127.93 £67.49 at Amazon
This deal is the same price as the bundle above, but with standard B22 bayonet fitting smart bulbs instead of little E14 ones, and without the extra Hue White. A discount of 47% makes it a great value way to add a dash of colour to your home.
View Deal
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting LED Starter Kit
£138.07 £79.99 at Amazon
A great entry point to the Philips Hue system, this set includes three GU10 spot bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge 2.0 necessary to control them. This is a huge discount, and it's available for a limited time only at Amazon.
View Deal
Philips Hue GU10 White Ambiance three-pack
£62.94 £44.99 at Amazon
If you're in the market for some smart spotlights, Amazon has cut the price of a trio of GU10 bulbs. These are the White Ambiance bulbs, which change colour temperature - from a warm glow to cold daylight - with a tap of the Hue app.
View Deal
Philips Hue E27 White and Colour Ambience three-pack
£119.47 £67.49 at Amazon
If your ceiling light fixtures have E27 screw fittings, these are the bulbs for you. You get three White and Colour Ambiance bulbs to brighten your rooms, with a special 44% discount for Black Friday.
View Deal
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus with two GU10 White Ambiance bulbs
£107.94 £69.99 at Amazon
Another great Black Friday bundle, this time containing two GU10 White Ambiance spotlights and a two-metre colour-changing LightStrip, which would look amazing under your kitchen cabinets or running along the stairs.
View Deal
Philips Hue Iris smart mood lamp with LightStrip Plus
£209.97 £124.99 at Amazon
Hue isn't just about bulbs and strip lights - the system also includes super stylish lamps like the Philips Hue Iris. It's bundled here with the two-metre LightStrip Plus. The pair would usually cost over £200, so this is a very nice discount.
View Deal