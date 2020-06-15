Amazon Father's Day sale: deals on the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and more

Father's Day is less than a week away, and if you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift, then Amazon has you covered. Amazon's Father Day sale is happening right now and includes price cuts on best-selling devices that are all dad-approved. For a limited time, you can save on tablets, e-readers, smart speakers, security cameras, and more.

Amazon's top deals for dad include a $20 price cut on the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, making it just $29.99, the best-selling Fire TV Stick streaming media player on sale for just $29.99, and the all-new, hands-free, 4K streaming player Fire TV Cube discounted down to $99.99. If you're looking for tablet and e-reader deals, you can get the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 or save $25 on the 2019 Kindle Paperwhite.



Amazon also has bargains on security cameras like the popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with a free Echo Dot on sale for $189 (down from $298.99) and a $45 discount on the all-new Blink XT security camera.



You can browse more of Amazon's top Father's Day sale picks below, but keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Amazon Father's Day sale picks:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. That's a $20 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd generation Echo on sale for $69.99. The smart speaker produces premium sound and works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music, and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. The compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels and apps, and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. The hands-free 4K streaming player is Alexa compatible, so you can use your voice to control your TV and play music from apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You can snag the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

You can score a $25 price cut on the 2019 Amazon Kindle. That's the best price we've found for this e-reader, which features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon

The Blink XT2 smart security two-camera kit gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $189 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free third-generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts, and you can hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

