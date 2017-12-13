Trending
Amazon Echo sale alert: massive discounts on the Show, Plus and more

£70 off a Show, or £30 off an Echo Plus

Are you gutted about missing out on Amazon's Black Friday discounts? Well, as it turns out, the retail giant is at it again with a number of discounts on its range of Echo devices, Kindles, and Fire tablets. 

The biggest discount is reserved for the recently-released Amazon Echo Show, which is discounted by £70 down to £130. If the thought of a voice-powered speaker intrigues you, but you just can't get behind a device without a screen, then the Show is certainly worth a look at this price. 

However, the more traditional Echo devices, the Echo Plus, Echo Dot and base Echo are all also discounted by £30, £15 and £20 respectively. 

You can check out the full list of prices for the devices below. 

Today's Amazon Echo deals

Recommended
Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon Echo (2017)
Amazon
$99.99
Recommended
Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Black
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
$49.99
Recommended
Echo Plus with built-in Hub – Silver
Amazon Echo Plus
Amazon
$149.99
Echo Show - Black
Amazon Echo Show
Amazon
$229.99
Amazon is also discounting a number of its other products, including its Fire TV Stick, Fire HD 8 tablet, Fire 7 tablet and Kindle Paperwhite.  

Today's Amazon devices deals

Buy Two Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote devices and Save $5.00
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon
Free
Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon
$79.99
Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7" Display, 8 GB, Canary Yellow - with Special Offers
Amazon Fire 7 (2017)
Amazon
$49.99
Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
$99.99
