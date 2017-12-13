Amazon Echo sale alert: massive discounts on the Show, Plus and more

Are you gutted about missing out on Amazon's Black Friday discounts? Well, as it turns out, the retail giant is at it again with a number of discounts on its range of Echo devices, Kindles, and Fire tablets.

The biggest discount is reserved for the recently-released Amazon Echo Show, which is discounted by £70 down to £130. If the thought of a voice-powered speaker intrigues you, but you just can't get behind a device without a screen, then the Show is certainly worth a look at this price.

However, the more traditional Echo devices, the Echo Plus, Echo Dot and base Echo are all also discounted by £30, £15 and £20 respectively.

You can check out the full list of prices for the devices below.

Amazon is also discounting a number of its other products, including its Fire TV Stick, Fire HD 8 tablet, Fire 7 tablet and Kindle Paperwhite.