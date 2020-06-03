Amazon deal alert: the Ring Doorbell Pro hits lowest price ever

Just in time for Father's Day, Amazon has the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro down to its lowest price ever. You can get the certified refurbished video doorbell on sale for $119. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Ring Pro.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



As we mentioned above, this specific deal is an Amazon certified refurbished product which means it has been inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look like new. Stock is limited, so you should snag this incredible bargain while you can.

Ring doorbell deal:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $179.99 $119 at Amazon

Amazon has the certified refurbished Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $119.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Shop more gadgets with our roundup of Father's Day gift ideas 2020: the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads.

You can also check out our best Ring Doorbell deals page that we always keep updated with the latest prices and sales.