Amazon back to school sale: epic deals on Echo, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, and more

Back to school sales are in full swing, and Amazon is joining in on the fun with incredible deals on its best-selling smart home devices. You can score record-low prices on the Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle, Fire tablets, Blink security cameras, and so much more.

Some of our favorite bargains from Amazon's back to school sale include the 4th generation Echo Dot marked down to $79.99 (was $99), a first-time price cut on the all-new Echo Show 8, and the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $24.99.



If you're looking for tablet deals, Amazon has a first-time discount on the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet which is on sale for $99.99 (was $149.99), the Kindle Paperwhite marked down to an all-time low price of $79.99 (was $129.99), and the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet on sale for a record-low price of $59.99 (was $99.99).



See more of Amazon's best back to school deals below, and keep in mind, most of today's offers are record-low prices, and we probably won't see discounts like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Amazon back to school deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Our favorite Amazon back to school deal is the Echo Auto which is on sale for only $19.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the handy Echo device that adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best price you can find right now and terrific value for money.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $37.99 at Amazon's back to school sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $13 more than the record-low Black Friday price.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking for a smart speaker for your dorm room, Amazon has the 4th generation Echo Dot on sale for an all-time low price of $79.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera is on sale for a record-low price of $24.99 at Amazon. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.



2 Camera Kit: $64.99 $44.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $84.99 $64.99View Deal

Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20.01 - Amazon's back to school sale has the Blink indoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The wireless security camera features two-way audio which allows you to see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes an impressive two-year battery life.

2 Camera Kit: $139.99 $99.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $189.99 $139.99

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon also has the Blink Outdoor Security camera on sale for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.



2 Camera Kit: $179.99 $119.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $249.99 $169.99

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's cheapest Fire Tablet deal is the Fire 7 that's on sale for just $39.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Amazon's back to school sale. That's a $30 discount and only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The eight-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 – The cheapest Kindle model available, this is a basic but capable ereader for a budget price. We've seen the Kindle for $10 less than this as recently as Prime Day, but $25 off is still a great offer if you missed it back in June.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – Here's another chance to grab the Prime Day deal on the Kindle Paperwhite as it's back down to an all-time low price once more. Definitely worth the upgrade over the basic model if your budget stretches that far for the higher resolution screen and waterproof design.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50- The Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Amazon back to school sale has the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The 10-inch tablet packs the powerful octa-core processor, works with Amazon Alexa, and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life. This is the first discount we've seen for the 2021 tablet, and we probably won't see a deal like this until the upcoming Black Friday sale.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for $139.99 at Amazon's back to school sale. This is only the 2nd time we've seen the 10-inch tablet discounted and only $10 more than the all-time low price we saw during Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Setting a new record-low price, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $44.99. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, make calls, set alarms, and more completely hands-free.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The all-new Echo Show 8 is getting its first price cut at Amazon's back to school sale. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's latest sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Prime Day price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

