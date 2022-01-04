Abode aims to rival Ring with its affordable battery-powered video doorbell

Audio player loading…

Smart security brand Abode has unveiled its first wireless video doorbell, which it hopes will take on rival Ring thanks to its ability to capture high-resolution footage for an extremely affordable price.

The Abode Wireless Video Doorbell is a battery-powered doorbell camera that can capture footage in 2K and, according to Abode, can be installed in just a few minutes. As it’s battery-operated, there’s no need for any existing doorbell wiring, which makes it ideal for renters or anyone who doesn’t feel confident working with mains power.

It will go on sale in April 2022 in the US, priced at $79.99, which is $20 cheaper than the Ring Video Doorbell 2020. However, like many video doorbells on the market, including Ring’s range of doorbell cameras, if you want to review recorded footage at a later date, you will need to subscribe to Abode’s security plans, which cost from $6 per month.

Opinion: Cheap initial outlay, but more expensive in the long run?

So is this newcomer to the video doorbell market really more affordable than market leader Ring? On the surface, Abode’s Wireless Video Doorbell certainly appears so. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2020 and the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell are compact doorbell cameras that are simple to install.

Both video doorbells record footage when the doorbell is pressed, as well as when motion is detected in the camera’s field of view, meaning they can take on the role of an external home security camera too. They can even identify a person from other sources of motion like vehicles or animals. In its favor, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell offers higher quality footage than Ring.

However, as already mentioned, both video doorbells require an online subscription if you want to review footage. While Abode's doorbell is cheaper to buy, its online cloud storage subscription is more expensive. Its cheapest offering starts at $6 per month, whereas Ring Protect costs from $3 per month. So, is there any reason to opt for Abode’s doorbell camera over Ring’s?

If you’re primarily looking to beef up your home security with a video doorbell and smart lights, you might be better off opting for Abode. Just like Ring, Abode has launched smart light bulbs alongside the video doorbell.

While both Ring and Abode’s smart light bulbs are priced at $14.99 each, Ring’s smart lights require a Ring Bridge, at a cost of $49.99, to ensure they are illuminated automatically when motion is detected by the video doorbell. There’s no additional equipment required by Abode if you want to create automations between the two products. Opting for Abode’s setup costs $70 less than Ring’s and that saving would pay the additional $3 on the subscription fee for 23 months.

For those that want to automate their lights in a bid to deter burglars, Abode’s new video doorbell and smart lights are certainly an attractive option.