A massive range of Nintendo Switch game deals are $10 off this weekend

Best Buy's Nintendo Switch game deals are offering $10 off a massive range of titles this weekend, with discounts hitting everything from Paper Mario to Luigi's Mansion. That means there's Nintendo Switch deals on a whole roster of titles right now, with something for everyone up for grabs.

What's more, we're seeing even bigger discounts on some of the most in-demand games right now. Breath of the Wild is actually $12 off at $47.99, as are Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey. That's perfect if you need to stock up your library with some Nintendo Switch must-haves, but there's plenty more where that came from.

We're rounding up all these cheap Nintendo Switch games just below, with more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page as well.

Not in the US?

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild doesn't see too many discounts, so the fact that it's one of the cheaper Nintendo Switch game deals on this weekend's list is particularly impressive. You're saving $12 on the full MSRP of arguably the best title on the system right here.





Pikmin 3 Deluxe: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is relatively new to the market compared to other titles seeing discounts this week. However, you'll still find the strategy platformer available for $12 off right now, at an excellent $47.99.



Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Launched alongside the Nintendo Switch console itself, the latest 3D Super Mario title has been holding on to its $59.99 price tag over the last four years. However, you'll find a $10 discount up for grabs at Best Buy.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Paper Mario: The Origami King has only just started receiving discounts, so this $10 saving at Best Buy is looking particularly promising right now. The latest in the Paper Mario line, you'll be taking on a range of folded foes in this platforming adventure.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The classic kart racer received a Deluxe release for the Nintendo Switch right at the console's launch. Since then we haven't seen too many discounts on the multiplayer fan favorite, but this $10 discount has been going strong for a few weeks now.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a hit of nostalgia, Super Mario 3D All-Stars can provide three. You're getting Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy in this special release, celebrating the 35th anniversary of our beloved plumber.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was another 2020 winner, seemingly released just at the right time as we all went into hibernation. Since then it's seen only a handful of discounts, largely due to the fact that demand for this title has been so high over the last year. You'll find it on Best Buy's shelves for just $49.99 this week, however.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for that classic beat 'em up action, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been the place to go for a few years now. In all that time, though, we've seen very few Nintendo Switch deals hitting the multiplayer title. That means we'd grab this $10 discount before the price rises again.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion can be played solo, but is much better enjoyed with a gooigi friend by your side. With plenty of multiplayer co-op and competitive minigame content to get through, Luigi's Mansion 3 remains one of the best titles to hit the system in recent years and with $10 off you're getting an excellent offer here.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launched just last year, so this discount comes a little early compared to other big Nintendo releases. Set 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, it's the ultimate refresher if you've already seen every inch of the 2017 release.

Pokemon Shield: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

While Pokemon Sword is absent from this week's Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy, you'll find the Shield version of the 2020 release for $10 off. That's perfect if you're looking for some classic Pokemon action, set against a new open world and with plenty of additional gameplay features as well.

More Nintendo Switch deals

You'll find plenty more cheap game deals across a range of platforms right now, but if you still need a console take a look at the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles we've found this week.