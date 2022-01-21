7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend

Audio player loading…

January 2022 has already given us a plethora of new movies and TV shows to stream, which is somewhat surprising considering the year has only just begun.

Still, you won't hear us complaining. The likes of Peacemaker , Euphoria season 2 and The Tragedy of Macbeth have all arrived on our screens in recent weeks, but the streaming gods have seen fit to bless us with yet more new movies and TV shows on Netflix , HBO Max, Prime Video and more this weekend.

The biggest arrival is the first half of Ozark season 4 , which comes to Netflix as a seven-episode precursor to the show’s final season. There’s also the second part to The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2, a sixth season of Billions and a handful of new movies like Munich: The Edge of War.

Put simply, it’s a great time for on demand entertainment. Below, we’ve rounded up the seven biggest movies and TV shows available to watch on streamers over the next few days.

Check out the best Netflix shows to watch today

Or read up on our top picks for the best Netflix movies, instead

These are the best Amazon Prime shows to check out, too

Ozark season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Part 1 of Ozark’s fourth and final season comes to Netflix this Friday, ready to continue the crime-laden misadventures of Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), on the shores of the titular Missouri lake.

Picking up directly where season 3 left off, Ozark’s new episodes find the couple on the brink of freedom from Felix Solis’ ruthless cartel boss, Omar Navarro. But, according to Netflix, “frail family bonds” threaten to drop the Byrde’s in yet more hot water.

Given that we’re only getting half of the story here, expect the proverbial to hit the fan in these first seven episodes (the remaining seven are expected to arrive later in the year).

Now available to stream on Netflix

The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 part 2 (Disney Plus)

When we spoke to Jeff Goldblum about season 2 of his hit Disney Plus docuseries back in November last year, he told us that The World According to Jeff Goldblum is “looking to entertain, enchant and educate” its viewers.

Now, as the remaining five episodes land on the streamer, we’re excited to see where the eponymous presenter takes that remit next. We know, for a start, that part 2 will include episodes covering subjects such as puzzles, motorcycles and birthdays, which is no less than we’d expect from such an idiosyncratic character.

We’ll have to wait until season 3 for the show to go beyond US borders, but we’re confident that Uncle Sam has more than enough new stories to fulfil Goldblum's ambition all on its own.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)

British stars Jeremy Irons and George MacKay lead the line in this adaptation of Robert Harris’ bestselling novel, which follows two diplomats (MacKay and Jannis Niewöhner) on a mission to avoid global catastrophe in the days leading up to the start of WWII.

Early criticism has been mixed so far, with one outlet describing Munich: The Edge of War as a “riveting spy thriller [but] toothless biopic,” though we’re confident there’s enough espionage-based drama here to keep the tension boiling.

Judging by the trailer, MacKay will once again be performing his best 1917 running technique in this one – presumably in light of a plan gone awry.

Now available to stream on Netflix

As We See It (Prime Video)

Created by the Emmy award-winning Jason Katims (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights) and based on a popular Israeli series, Amazon's latest drama follows a trio of twenty-something roommates, who are all on the autism spectrum, as they navigate early adult life.

As We See It stars Albert Rutecki, Rick Glassman and Sue Ann Pien as the roommates in question. Incidentally, each actor is on the autism spectrum themselves, lending a refreshing authenticity to the fictional experiences of the show’s main characters.

It’s been described as “a fundamentally big-hearted show” that pushes “a variety of emotional buttons with confidence,” so expect to see a welcome mix of entertainment and education from this one.

Now available to stream on Prime Video

Billions season 6 (Showtime)

Billions returns for its long-awaited sixth season this Sunday and, for the first time in the show’s history, its once-leading man Damian Lewis won’t be reprising his role as hedge fund kingpin Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod.

Instead, Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince will be taking his place on the Axe Capital throne. Naturally, though – as fans of the series will have come to expect – Paul Giamatti’s ruthless attorney, Chuck Rhoades, will stop at nothing to scupper his rapid rise to power.

Episode 1 will be available to watch on Showtime’s streaming service from Sunday, with the remaining five entries arriving on a weekly basis.

Available to stream on Showtime from Sunday

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV Plus)

One for the kids, adults or both, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock resurrects the iconic 1980s TV show for modern audiences, with The Jim Henson Company (of Muppets fame) returning as series producers.

This new show is distinct from the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts that were released in April 2020 (who could forget!) and will instead consist of 13 full-length episodes. Viewers can expect more of the same silliness, humor and catchy songs, though.

“Dance your cares away, worries for another day / Let the music play, down at Fraggle Rock.” Don’t know it? You soon will.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Okay, this one technically doesn’t arrive until Monday, but it’s worth flagging ahead of next week’s roundup so you can catch it as soon as possible.

The Gilded Age is basically HBO’s answer to Downton Abbey. Directed by the latter’s Michael Engler and written by its creator, Julian Fellowes, this nine-episode period drama follows the life of an orphaned young woman who finds herself forced to navigate the unfamiliar world of American high society in the 1880s.

The show’s ensemble cast is so huge that we don’t dare list every actor involved here, but Meryl Streep’s daughter – Louisa Jacobson – makes her debut in The Gilded Age alongside veterans like Christine Baranski and Nathan Lane.

Available to stream on HBO Max from Monday