1-800-Flowers Mother's Day deal gets you 20% off flowers and gifts - ending soon!

Mother's day is just over a week away (Sunday, May 10 to be exact), and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for mom, then placing an online order for flowers is always a fantastic option. Luckily, 1-800-Flowers Mother's Day deal includes 20% off flowers and gifts with code SAVETWENTY at checkout.

1-800-Flowers' Mother's Day selection not only includes beautiful bouquets, but the florist also offers gourmet chocolates, jewelry, plants, and more. 1-800-Flowers uses a local florist, so your arrangement is guaranteed to arrive fresh and on time. If you select Mother's Day as your delivery date, you'll be charged an additional fee of $9.99. If you have more flexibility, a Thursday delivery will cost an additional $5.99, and a Friday delivery is $7.99.



Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, 1-800-Flowers has stated that no contact is necessary for deliveries, which you can learn more about here. This offer ends on Sunday, May 3, so you should take care of mom now before it's too late.

