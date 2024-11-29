What is the best Black Friday deal? Here's the answer according to 15 deals experts

Choosing just one ultimate deal out of the many thousands available this Black Friday is an impossible challenge, right? Wrong. And we know, because that's exactly what we've done.

We have hundreds of years experience across the TechRadar team; plenty of us have been covering Black Friday for more than a decade, right back to when it was first a big thing online. And now we've put all of that collective wisdom together to answer this simple question: what's the best Black Friday deal of all?

More than that, we've also picked the best Black Friday deal in multiple categories such as TVs, laptops, air fryers, bluetooth speakers, phones, tablets, smartwatches, cameras and many more. And of course we've used our experience and knowledge of these devices to explain why this is the one deal to buy in that category – and why you should trust us.

It wasn't easy, but we're never ones to shirk a challenge, so scroll down and you'll see our top picks for Black Friday 2024. Happy shopping.

The best Black Friday sales

The best Black Friday 2024 deal is…

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153.99 at Amazon This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Mackenzie Frazier Senior Deals Editor This year's best Black Friday deal is Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $154.99. That's a new record-low price and beats the previous low by $12. Apple devices are always best-sellers during Black Friday, thanks to the rare price cuts they receive. The AirPods are some of the best earbuds in the world, and today's discount is your best opportunity to find them on sale. Due to their popularity, I predict the AirPods will sell out before the weekend ends, so I'd grab them before it's too late.

Black Friday deals – TV and home theater

The best Black Friday 2024 OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch C3 (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99 - that's a new record-low price. Its picture is colorful and detailed and it has an amazing stock of gaming features and an intuitive smart TV interface. This is your chance to get one of the best OLED TVs at a significantly reduced price.

The best Black Friday 2024 OLED TV deals - runners up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal James Davidson TV Hardware Staff Writer The LG C3 was one of 2023's best TVs and covers all the bases really well, with a superb picture and excellent gaming and smart features. To get it at 65-inches for this cheap is staggering. For it's record-low price of $1,196.99, you'd usually be getting a more basic TV or an OLED at a much smaller size! It's easily the best OLED TV deal this Black Friday.

The best Black Friday 2024 budget TV deal

The best Black Friday 2024 budget TV deals - runners up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal James Davidson TV Hardware Staff Writer If you're looking for a TV for cheap, you can't really go wrong with the Hisense U6N. It outperforms its price thanks to its great range of smart and gaming features and its great picture quality – all for an incredibly affordable price. To get a 65-inch TV of this quality for under $500 is mind-blowing. If you want bang for you buck, this is how to get it.

The best Black Friday 2024 TV deal under $1000

Hisense 65-inch U8N mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $879.99 at Amazon The Hisense U8N is one 2024's most impressive TVs, delivering a bold, vibrant picture with superb contrast and accurate details. It's also got a near-full list of gaming features. This deal slashes the 65-inch model to under $900 -- an excellent price for a mini-LED TV of this caliber.

The best Black Friday 2024 mid-range TV deals - runners up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal James Davidson TV Hardware Staff Writer The Hisense U8N is real value for money. It delivers premium features that you'd expect in a much more expensive TV, but without breaking the bank. It's superb value even at full price, but this awesome Black Friday deal takes it down to $897 for its 65-inch model, which is ridiculously cheap for a TV that has this much to offer. If you can stretch your budget to this mid-range price, this TV is 100% worth it.

The best Black Friday 2024 soundbar deal

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H delivers punchy and dynamic sound and 'real' Dolby Atmos immersion across four units, but at a fraction of the cost compared to more premium options. Already offering fantastic bang for your buck at full price (we gave it 4.5 out 5 in our review), this 50% discount means the AX5125H is awesome value.

The best Black Friday 2024 soundbar deals - runners up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Matt Bolton Managing Editor, Entertainment Today's TVs don't put a focus on sound, but without audio to match the pictures, you're only getting a part of the real viewing experience. This soundbar adds the full Dolby Atmos surround sound experience at a price that's so affordable, anyone with home theater aspirations can have it. I just want you to love your movies all over again, guys!

The best Black Friday 2024 streaming deal

Disney Plus and Hulu Ad-Supported Bundle: was $10.99 now $2.99 at hulu.com Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 dollars per month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month total, representing a saving of more than 72%. You'll have to live with commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. Offer ends on December 3.

The best Black Friday 2024 streaming deals - runners up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Matt Bolton Managing Editor, Entertainment Streaming has become an expensive hobby, so bundles are obviously a great way to bring the price down – and with Christmas looming, this is an especially tempting one. All of Disney's movies for the family on the one hand; great 20th Century Studios and Searchlight movies on the other – plus Hulu's award-winning shows, such as the The Bear. All for cheap enough that you'll barely notice the cost.

Black Friday deals – audio

The best Black Friday 2024 earbuds deal

Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds: was $299.99 now $197.99 at Amazon What's the most-asked question I get when I tell people I'm Audio Editor at TechRadar? Easy: what are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under $200? And the answer is: as of now, you're looking at 'em. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further details). The discount is also as low as we've ever seen; they dropped to $230 for a recent sales event, but this is their lowest ever price. Buying a gift for the audiophile in your life? They come highly recommended.

The best Black Friday 2024 earbuds deals – runners-up

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Becky Scarrott Audio Editor When the flagship Technics EAH-AZ80 burst onto the scene, in May 2023, they were the world's first earbuds to offer multi-point connectivity to three devices simultaneously. And over a year later, they're still the only set of earbuds we know that can do it. It might seem a small thing, but let me promise you (as someone who tests earbuds every day), once you're used to not having to disconnect from one device to hook up another, you miss it when it's gone. And that's not the whole story! Far from it; I've written odes to these Technics earbuds, I just don't have room in this mini-summary to emphasise just how good the 'concha-fit' shape and detailed sound is…

The best Black Friday 2024 cheap earbuds deal

Nothing Ear (a): was $99 now $69 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! These are the best earbuds you can get for this price, and I gave them full marks in my review. They sound richer and more detailed than the competition, the noise cancellation is very effective, they're comfortable, and the have Nothing's cool see-through design. They also offer tons of battery life, when you combine the buds and case. Amazing all-rounders.

The best Black Friday 2024 cheap earbuds deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Becky Scarrott Audio Editor The Nothing Ear (a) aren't just for those who like a splash of color and a bit of edgy transparency in their earbuds any more. No, these April 2024 release buds (which are actually the entry-level set, next to the flagship Nothing Ear) may look similar to Nothing in-ears have come before it, but in fact they're a fully reworked proposition – and for sound, noise cancellation and design, they're five stars across the board. Add in ChatGPT support via pinching the stems from your Nothing phone plus their shockingly affordable price-point? They're my budget winners this year all (Black Fri)day long.

The best Black Friday 2024 headphones deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100: was $279 now $239 at Amazon I adore these headphones. Honestly, they are incredible value at their original MSRP thanks to their excellent sound quality, solid ANC, novel voice prompts (select 'Southwark' and you get Matt Berry to tell you whether you've deployed noise canceling) plus a modular design that means you'll even be able to switch out the battery when the time comes. They debuted on July 15, 2024, and frankly, they wowed me – and the wider TechRadar team. If you need more info, my Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 review will provide. Highly recommended at this new lowest-seen price.

The best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Becky Scarrott Audio Editor I'm going to be frank (yes, you can still be Garth): these headphones get everything right, for me – and they do it for cheaper than the class-leaders. The design isn't just sleek, it's also modular, so you'll be able to switch out the batteries later on. Sonically and for ANC they're also the absolute business and to top it all off, Matt Berry tells you about pairing and noise-cancellation if you select 'Southwark' in the slick and likeable app. Cambridge Audio wants your music, unadulterated, to be the star here and once again, the company got it so very right with these cans.

The best Black Friday 2024 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Amazon Get a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, now available for $79.95. For the price, this is the best rugged Bluetooth speaker on the market, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.

The best Black Friday 2024 Bluetooth speaker deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Becky Scarrott Audio Editor Yes, it's a slightly older model, and no, it still won't charge up your devices or work as a speakerphone when calls come in. It's 'just' a Bluetooth speaker – but oh, what a great-sounding speaker it is. Despite its July 2021 release date it's still the newest Flip in JBL's lineup and it's also now cheaper than ever. JBL's PartyBoost means you can daisy-chain any other PartyBoost-enabled JBL speakers to beef up the audio, and it's the perfect size (and volume) for a decent gathering but without being too heavy and cumbersome.

The best Black Friday 2024 turntable deal

Sony PS-LX310BT: was $249 now $178 at Amazon Released at CES 2019, this was the first deck I ever reviewed that let me send vinyl to my wireless headphones (and you can read that five-star Sony LS-PX310BT review I helped to write, for our sister site, What Hi-Fi? …and then come back here please). Setup is a breeze, truly, and it's a rock-solid entry-level deck. Owing to its popularity it actually increased in price following its release, so while it was once $148 (in September 2019) this is emphatically the cheapest it's been for a long old while. Recommended.

The best Black Friday 2024 turntable deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Becky Scarrott Audio Editor Look, for as long as retailers keep running this deal (or until a deck finally comes along that can beat it for the money) I'll keep recommending this inexpensive Sony turntable. It's rock-solid in terms of build quality, the Bluetooth connectivity is fuss-free and it's got a minimalist design that'll happily fit into any fledgling vinyl collectors room. Look, I'm one of the reviewers who advertised how good it was back in 2019 (and ultimately contributed to the slight price increases it saw because of its popularity) so when the asking fee comes back down again, well, you love to see it.

Black Friday deals – Laptops and computing

The best Black Friday 2024 laptop deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS The latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon has a solid discount of $250 - so it's now selling at the lowest ever price we've seen. In our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device so if you've got a decent budget you'll love this portable and powerful machine. This is also the new base model of the MacBook Air, which gets a nice bump in memory from 8GB to 16GB.

The best Black Friday 2024 laptop deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech Once again, I think the best Black Friday laptop deal is for a MacBook. This time, it's the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) which has caught my deal-hunting attention, with Amazon cutting a big 23% off its latest thin and light laptop, making it $844 for Black Friday. This makes it an excellent, affordable laptop, and even better - this price cut is for the new base model of the M3 MacBook Air, which comes with a boosted 16GB of unified memory - an upgrade over the 8GB that this model came with a few months ago.

The best Black Friday 2024 Chromebook deal

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy This Black Friday deal on the HP Chromebook 15 is perfect if you're just looking for a straightforward laptop for office or school work. 8GB of RAM places this above many super-cheap Chromebooks, while the Intel N200 processor can comfortably handle the lightweight hardware requirements of ChromeOS. At better than half price, this is a stellar deal.

The best Black Friday 2024 Chromebook deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Christian Guyton UK Computing Editor Finding a super-cheap laptop that's actually good can be tough, even during Black Friday. But this HP Chromebook 15 is worth the money, especially with a fat 55% discount. As a long-time Chromebook fan, this is the one I'd personally buy this year: the 15.6-inch display is larger than what most Chromebooks offer, and while the specs aren't going to blow your socks off, it's perfectly capable of handling everyday tasks like answering emails, browsing the web, and perhaps watching a bit of YouTube or Netflix.

The best Black Friday 2024 gaming laptop deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Dell There are plenty of gaming laptops on sale this Black Friday, but this is the one to get: with an RTX 4060 GPU, Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, and 16GB of DDR5 memory, it perfectly balances performance and price with this $300 off discount. I'm also a fan of the more professional aesthetic this gaming laptop offers; clean, angular edges, subtle branding, and a minimal amount of RGB lighting means the Dell G15 can pull double duty as a gaming machine and a work laptop.

The best Black Friday 2024 gaming laptop deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Christian Guyton UK Computing Editor There might be some cheaper gaming laptops out there this Black Friday, but this is the one I'd stretch my budget for. Not only is it currently enjoying a strong $300 discount, but it crucially packs an RTX 4060 graphics card - my personal baseline for PC gaming specs. Sure, the 4050 is fine, but this is the superior (and more future-proof) option for 1080p laptop gaming. And since it's direct from Dell, you can be assured you're getting a dependable warranty.

Black Friday deals – Appliances

The best Black Friday 2024 coffee maker deal

KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon I gave this premium bean-to-cup espresso machine four and a half stars out of five when I reviewed it earlier this year, and it's down to a record-low price with $300 off for Black Friday. Making espresso doesn't get easier than this - just pick your drink from the color screen and it handles the dosage, grinding, extraction, and milk frothing for you. This is the first time it's received a price cut, and it's worth every cent if you want great quality coffee with minimal hassle. It even cleans itself - I love it.

The best Black Friday 2024 coffee maker deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Cat Ellis Homes Editor I'm lucky enough to test a lot of coffee machines here at TechRadar, but the KitchenAid KF8 is something special. When I tested it, I was truly impressed by the quality and consistency of its espresso shots and foamed milk, which are both a significant step up from what you'd typically expect from a fully automatic machine. You're not sacrificing quality for convenience here - this is a bean-to-cup machine that will satisfy even discerning coffee geeks. It was only released earlier this year, and this Black Friday deal is the first time it's ever been less than full price.

The best Black Friday 2024 Nespresso deal

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista: was $749.95 now $489.95 at Amazon Looking for a premium Nespresso machine this Black Friday? This is the one for you. This deal at Amazon is the cheapest we've ever seen the Vertuo Creatista, which received a glowing review and a full five stars from our reviewer Helen McCue. This is a step above your average Nespresso machine - it looks gorgeous, heats fast, has an integrated high-pressure milk frother, and according to Helen, it "takes capsule coffee makers to the next level".

The best Black Friday 2024 Nespresso deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Cat Ellis Homes Editor This machine proves that choosing a capsule coffee maker doesn't have to mean settling for mediocre espresso. It turns your ordinary Nespresso pods into something special, heating in just 30 seconds and producing rich coffee with golden crema. It also has a high-pressure auto steam wand with a temperature sensor to product perfectly heated and textured milk for lattes and cappuccinos. During our tests we didn't get exactly the same results we would from a manual espresso machine, but this is the next best thing.

The best Black Friday 2024 air fryer deal

Ninja Double Stack: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Double Stack is easily one of the best air fryers you can buy today, and it's hit a record low price at Amazon for Black Friday, making it my top recommendation. We gave the Ninja Double Stack a full five stars for its innovative design that lets you cook two portions while taking up minimal counter space. At this price, it's even easier to recommend than usual. Read our full Ninja Double Stack review

The best Black Friday 2024 air fryer deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Cat Ellis Homes Editor The Ninja Double Stack is the best air fryer we've tested here at TechRadar this year - in fact, it's so good it won the prize for best in category in this year's TechRadar Choice Awards, and this Black Friday deal makes it fantastic value too. It gives you space to cook two dishes and synced cooking to finish them at the same time, while taking up half the countertop space of a conventional two-drawer air fryer. There's virtually no heat transfer between the two drawers to maintain consistent temperatures in both, so you can expect perfectly evenly cooking every time. What more could you want?

Black Friday deals – Phones and tablets

The best Black Friday Kindle deal

The best Black Friday 2024 iPhone deal – runners-up

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals The new 2024 Kindle is basically the e-reader you really need. And with $20 off, it's almost a no-brainer of a purchase. You get a 6-inch E Ink display and a battery life that'll last week, making the current Kindle a perfect e-reader for taking on holiday.

The best Black Friday iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $259 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further, to a record-low $259. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

The best Black Friday 2024 iPad deal – runners-up

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals While I do love the iPad mini, if I didn't have it I'd totally consider the 10.2-inch iPad from 2022. It's got a neat design, plenty of power for most tablet tasks, and a rather nice display. And with nearly $100 off the price, it's more attractive than ever.

The best Black Friday 2024 Android tablet deal

OnePlus Pad 2: was $549 now $479 at Amazon With $70 off the original price, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a bit of a bargain for a rather powerful and capable Android tablet. For the price, you get a 12.1-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 67W fast charging; not bad for a tablet now under $500.

The best Black Friday 2024 Android tablet deal – runners-up

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals While I've been tracking the top Black Friday tablet deals, they've been dominated by iPads or Galaxy Tab deals. But I think the best Android tablet deal is for the OnePlus Pad 2, which has dropped below $500 and offers a lot of premium specs and power for the price.

The best Black Friday 2024 iPhone deal

Apple iPhone 15: was $729.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has knocked a whopping $150 off the price of the iPhone 15 for Black Friday, though you'll need to purchase a new Verizon or AT&T plan to qualify for the maximum discount. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. If you don't want to sign up to a monthly plan, the device alone has been moderately discounted to $679.99, which is a strong price for an iPhone that still offers big value for money. Best Buy is also offering similar deals on the larger iPhone 15 Plus for Black Friday.

The best Black Friday 2024 iPhone deal – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Axel Metz Phones Editor If you want your next iPhone to be compatible with Apple Intelligence, you'll need to look out for deals on the iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro. If, however, you're not fussed about Apple's latest (and still incomplete) software package, then the standard iPhone 15 remains a stylish, feature-packed, and largely future-proof option. Best Buy's $679.99 device-only price isn't anything exceptional, but it's the best you'll find in the US right now. If you're ready to commit to a new Verizon or AT&T plan, that deal price is dramatically improved to $579.99.

The best Black Friday 2024 Android deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro is on sale at Google right now, but Amazon is offering an even better, record-low price on the device we crowned our Phone of the Year for 2024. We love the Pixel 9 Pro's design, durability, and amazing AI features, so if you need a new Android, don't hesitate to pick up this deal.

The best Black Friday 2024 Android deal – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Axel Metz Phones Editor The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the best-looking phone of the year, and it's the subject of a cracking $200 discount at Amazon right now. Sure, you can pick up the Pixel 8 Pro for $150 less (which is another strong deal), but if you want a stylish, AI-packed device that feels designed for 2024 sensibilities, the Pixel 9 Pro is the way to go.

Black Friday deals – Smartwatches

The best Black Friday 2024 smartwatch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $434 at Amazon For the fourth time this week, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has fallen to its lowest-ever price. Now just $434, it's fully one-third off its original $649 price tag, and it only launched in August! It's Samsung's best Galaxy Watch yet from a technical perspective, with a "squircle" titanium cushion protecting its new Quick Button, and a beefy battery topping out at 100 hours.

The best Black Friday 2024 smartwatch deals – runners-up

Why I picked this deal Why I picked this deal Matt Evans Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor Samsung Galaxy Watches are always super-popular Black Friday purchases, and the newest, biggest, beefiest Galaxy Watch yet is no different. It's probably the best outdoor-orientated Android watch yet, and Samsung's unimaginatively-named answer to the success of the Apple Watch Ultra. What is different this year is Amazon losing its damn mind and discounting the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra four times, bringing us this excellent deal on a device that's only a few months old. Smash your fitness goals in 2025 with this titanium-encased all-star.

