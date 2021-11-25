Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation to launch in India

The Indian TWS market has shown robust growth over the past 12-18 months. This growth has paved the way for phone makers to actively participate in the accessories market. Xiaomi is one such brand though they've dropped only a single pair of TWS earbuds, that too from a sister brand. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro that was launched a few months ago. However, Xiaomi is said to be working on a new TWS device named Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro.

A report from Mobiles91 said that the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro could reach the Indian shores in December 2021 or January 2022. It would bring interesting specifications to the table including 360-degree Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and LHDC 4.0. The earbuds have already been rolled out in China and are available in three different colors including deep forest green, white and black.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro expected price in India

Considering the current scenario, the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is available at a price of CNY 699 in China that roughly converts to Rs 8,150. Speculations are rife that these devices are going to fall in the high-end category and will compete with TWS earbuds under Rs 10,000 from various brands like Oppo, Nothing, OnePlus, etc.

Check out Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro at Amazon Check out Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro at Amazon Price: Rs 2,999



Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro expected specifications

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earbuds are based on the design inspired by Airpods Pro. This is the first device in the market to support LHDC 4.0 that helps in improving the audio quality via achieving 'Hi-Fi-level'. They also include features like adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that block all the outside noise up to 40db.

In addition, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature of the earbuds consists of three different modes like three-stage noise reduction mode, ambient mode, and a human voice enhancing mode.

The earbuds feature a 360-degree spatial audio feature that is strikingly similar to AirPods Pro. As per the battery, Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro claims to offer 6 hours of battery which Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is being used continuously. With the charging case, the battery life of the earbuds shoots up to 21 hours.