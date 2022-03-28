Xiaomi still has more Redmi Note 11 variants to launch

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a new variant of the Redmi Note 11 on March 29 globally. The company posted a tweet recently announcing the upcoming launch.

As of now, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed anything about the upcoming phone yet, the tweet teases by calling this yet-to-be-launched phone an ultimate phone and says, “the ultimate smartphone is coming your way!”

The ultimate smartphone is coming your way!Watch the #RedmiNote11Series Global Launch March 2022 at 20:00 (GMT+8) on March 29th! #RiseToTheChallenge https://t.co/Nf3UaT1ucEMarch 25, 2022 See more

A series of posts since then have hinted about some of the key features like camera performance and the speaker system – probably a set of stereo speakers like the one we’ve seen on the other Redmi Note 11 phones.

While this would’ve been regular news on any other day, however, if you’ve not been literally living under a rock, you would know that Xiaomi has already introduced a truckload of Redmi Note 11 variants – first in China, then globally and then in India. In all Xiaomi has already introduced 11 different variants of Redmi Note 11.

Some of these phones are region-specific – which means that they will be only available in specific markets like the Redmi Note 11E, most of these phones are introduced as it is in different markets.

To further add to the confusion is the fact that various Redmi Note 11 phones have been rebranded as Poco phones in some regions. If you add these to the overall count of Redmi Note 11 variants as well, then the count, as well as confusion, increases multifold. Now the company is going to come up with another one.

As of now, we do not have any leaks pointing at the specifications of this upcoming phone, however, the company hints that it could be the most powerful phone in the lineup and if a tipster is to be believed, the upcoming phone could be called Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.

This is where things get further confusing

According to the tipster, Xiaomiui, the company might introduce the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge which was launched in India in January 2022, as Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G in the global markets.

However, there are already a couple of Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus variants introduced by the company. The first one was launched in November 2021 in China and the second one recently debuted in India in March.

While Xiaomi has accused its competitors of launching too many devices, the company is following the same policies and probably is making it way more confusing for everyone – especially the consumers who’re looking to buy the phone.