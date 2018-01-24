Xiaomi Republic Day Sale offers discounts on Redmi Note 4, Mi A1 and more

Xiaomi is getting into the Republic Day fervour with offers on several Mi and Redmi smartphones, accessories, Wi-Fi routers, repeaters and other products. The Xiaomi Republic Day Sale will start at midnight on 24 January and will go on until 26 January. Xiaomi will also be offering the popular entry-level smartphone, Redmi 5A, via an open sale over the period.

Xiaomi smartphone offers

During the Xiaomi Republic Day sale, the company has announced discounts on a range of smartphones. The offers are available on popular smartphones like the Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2 among others.

Starting with the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi is offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000 – the phone will be available at Rs 32,999, down from the regular price of Rs 35,999.

Another popular smartphone, the Mi A1, will be available at Rs 13,999, with a discount of Rs 1,000. The Mi Max 2, successor to the popular Mi Max, will be available starting at Rs 12,999, after a discount on Rs 1,000.

Coming to Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi series, two smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the Xiaomi Republic Day Sale – the Redmi Note 4 will be available starting at Rs 9,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. The Redmi 4 will be available starting at Rs 6,999, after a discount of up to Rs 500.

Other phones like the Redmi 5A, the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite will also be available for purchase during the sale. The first phone to be available out of these three is the Redmi Y1 Lite, starting at 12PM on 24 January. The Redmi 5A is the next in line and will go on sale starting at 12PM on 25 January. The company has not specified any specific schedule for the Redmi Y1 yet.

Offers on accessories

Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi will also be offering discounts on accessories during its Republic Day Sale. The company will be offering a discount of up to Rs 200 on cases and covers. The 20,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2i will be available at Rs 1,499 while the 10,000mAh version will be available at Rs 799.

Xiaomi will also be offering discounts of up to Rs 300 on its audio products, including the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, the Mi Capsule earphones, Mi In-Ear Headphones and the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2.

Offers on other Xiaomi products

During the Xiaomi Republic Day Sale, the company will also be offering discounts of up to Rs 200 on its Smart Home Essentials range. The Mi Router 3C will be available at Rs 999, after a discount of Rs 200, while the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will be available at Rs 799, also after a Rs 200 discount.

The Mi VR Play 2 will be available at Rs 1,099 after a discount of Rs 200. Other Xiaomi products like the Mi Car Charger, Mi Business Backpack, Mi Band – HRX Edition etc., will also be available for purchase over the sale period.

Discount coupons and cashback

In addition to flat discounts on its products, Xiaomi will also be offering discount coupons to users during the sale. Users will have to login and grab the coupons at 10AM every day during the sale period. The discount coupons will be available in the following denominations – Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500.

Additionally, buyers can also get up to Rs 4,000 cashback in the form of SuperCash on payments made via Mobikwik.

Every smartphone purchase will also give buyers a free three-month subscription of Hungama Play and a free 12-month subscription of Hungama Music.