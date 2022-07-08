Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 360 smart home camera 1080p 2i camera in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi launches their newest home security camera Xiaomi 30° home security camera 1080p 2i (that actually is the complete name of the camera) in India. It is an update to the older home security camera from Xiaomi, and it even looks similar to that one.

It is launched in India for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The company didn't reveal the original price of the product during the launch. That is a usual tactic of companies to hide the actual price and get all the good reviews at launch. It will be available across Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi homes, and retail stores.

This camera comes with a 2MP camera and captures 1080p videos, and supports nighttime video recording with its two IR LEDs. It can provide a full 360° view horizontally and 108° vertically.

The camera has improved AI human recognition to reduce any false alarms in alerts. It also comes with two-way voice calling support.

The 2i camera comes with a Xiaomi camera viewer app that lets you control the camera remotely, take videos, snapshots and more. You can also check the historical recordings and set the preferred recording time in the app.

The camera gives you two storage options: MicroSD cards of up to 64GB and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Xiaomi should launch more smart home products in India

Xiaomi has a lot of different smart home and AIoT products in the Chinese and international markets. They usually shy away from launching many of their products in time in India. Unlike realme, which has rapidly increased its product categories year over year.

It would be interesting to see many of the unique Xiaomi AIoT products in the Indian market such as Xiaomi connected AC, Xiaomi refrigerator, Xiaomi smart door lock, etc.