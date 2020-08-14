Xiaomi to bring its smart refrigerators and washing machine to India

Xiaomi has been known for its budget Android phones in India, however, back home in China, the company makes a lot of other gadgets including smart home products and more. Some of these products like Air purifier, water purifier, robot vacuum cleaner and a few others have been officially launched in India, however, it is being reported that the company is now looking to bring in its internet-enabled smart washing machines and refrigerators to India soon.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Xiaomi may introduce these products to India in the last quarter of the year. While Mijia, Xiaomi’s ecosystem company, makes quite a few variants of both these products in China, however, it is unclear as to which of these products will be released in India.

As of now, there is no official confirmation around this leak, though it is in line with Xiaomi’s VP and main man in the country, Manu Kumar Jain’s statement from last year where he confirmed that the company planned to broaden the product base in India in 2019.

Following the announcement, the company launched Mi Water Purifier and Mi Notebook series of laptops in the country. While the pandemic outbreak may have derailed the plans a bit, however, it looks like that the company is now getting more serious and aggressive about its plans for India as it is one of the biggest markets for the company outside China.

Xiaomi is known for pricing its products aggressively, however, off late we have seen that the company has constantly increased the price of its smartphones after the launch. Hopefully, once the company officially launches these products, it comes with a well thought out pricing strategy as it will have to compete with the well-established players like LG, Samsung, Voltas and more.