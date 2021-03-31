Xiaomi launches Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch with E4 OLED display

Xiaomi has launched a new laptop called the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch at an event in China. This has been accompanied by the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch which will be made available at a later date.

The two new laptops have been priced at CNY 5,300 ($805/€690) for the lowest variant of the Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch while the highest spec variant will cost CNY 7,000. The lowest variant of the Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch starts from a price of CNY 6,500 ($990/€845) while the top end would be priced at CNY 8,000. The 14-inch laptop goes for pre-booking on April 26 and will be available from May 1, while the 15-inch variant is currently on pre-order and will be made available from April 2.

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch

The Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch comes with a 11th generation Intel Core processors with the base variant offering an i5 one with an i7 option and has Intel Evo Platform certification. The laptop features a GeForce MX450 GPU with dual-fan cooling.

It comes with a 66 WHr battery that supports 100W fast charging. In terms of connectivity it features a Thunderbolt 4 port along with two USB-C ports. Xiaomi says that a free port expander dongle will be included with the retail package that effectively adds a full-size HDMI and a USB-A port.

The Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch has a E4 OLED display which can be seen in Xiaomi smartphones. The display has a 3.5k resolution with 261 ppi pixel density and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It has Gorilla Glass protection and the 10-bit panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The AMD variant of this laptop will be made available in May.

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch

The Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch is the more portable variant of the two laptops and weighs only 1.5kgs. The biggest difference is that the laptop comes with a 120 Hz LCD display with a 2.5K resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

It comes with options for either Core i5 or i7 11th gen Intel processor along with GeForce MX450 for GPU. It has a 56 WHr battery with support for 100W fast charging. But it loses out in terms of ports and has only a single Thunderbolt 4 post.