Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 laptops are on discount for this week

Last year, Xiaomi entered the laptop market in India with the Mi Notebook 14. Just months later, it is already setting sales records. To celebrate the success, the company is offering a discount on the entire range for the next one week.

Launched in June, the series consisted of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and the flagship Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Later, a third laptop was added in the form of the Mi Notebook 14 (IC). Today, the company announced that the top-of-the-line variant went on to become the best-selling Windows laptop online in 2020, in the ultra-slim category with i7 processors. The entire series sold well on Amazon.

To celebrate the success, all the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 variants will be available at a lower price in India. The sale has started, and will last until March 15 across all platforms. Along with the discount, the laptops are also eligible for a cashback from Axis Bank. Effectively, this brings the price of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition down to Rs 54,999 from the usual Rs 55,999. Here is the new pricing of the Mi NoteBook 14 laptops until March 15.

Laptop Configuration Selling price Effective Price Mi Notebook 14 HE i5/8G/512G/MX350 Rs 54,999 Rs 49,999 Mi Notebook 14 HE i7/8G/512G/MX350 Rs 59,999 Rs 54,999 Mi Notebook e-Learning i3/8G/256G/UHD/Camera Rs 36,999 Rs 35,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/256G/UHD/Camera Rs 43,999 Rs 40,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/512G/UHD/Camera Rs 46,999 Rs 43,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/512G/MX250/Camera Rs 49,999 Rs 47,999

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

(Image credit: Future)

The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition offers a 14-inch 1080p with a 91% screen to body ratio and thin bezel-less design. It weighs 1.35Kgs. The Horizon Edition comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce 2GB Nvidia MX350 GPU and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. This is paired with 512GB of SSD and 46Whr battery which can last up to 10 hours.

Port options include a USB Type-C port while other ports include 2 x Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, and a combo audio jack. There is no webcam on the Horizon Edition, but Xiaomi offers one in the box.

Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is powered by Intel Core i3-10110U CPU with 8GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz. Onboard graphics are handled by the Intel UHD Graphics 620. It offers 256GB of SATA 3 SSD and comes with an inbuilt 720p webcam.

You get a 14-inch Full HD display on the front and two stereo 2W speakers with DTS Audio for audio out. The 46Wh battery is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of use. A 65W fast charger is also included in the box. I/O includes 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4b connector and a combo audio jack along with DC power.

Mi Notebook 14(IC)

The most recently launched Mi Notebook 14(IC) comes in three variants with Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB SSD and optional MX250 GPU. The biggest upgrade comes in terms of the built-in webcam while the rest of the specs remain the same as the Mi NoteBook 14.