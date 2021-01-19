Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 now comes with an integrated webcam

In mid-2020, Xiaomi entered the laptop market of India with the launch of the Mi NoteBook 14 series. Today, they got refreshed with a new design that manages to fit in the webcam.

As with most other products from the company, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 was pretty competitively priced for the specs it offered, but came with one major omission – it did not have an integrated camera for video calls. It maintained that the laptop was in development for years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and didn’t foresee the spike in the need for a webcam. A detachable USB webcam was also included in the package as an alternative solution.

Introducing Mi Note Book 14 IC! - 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5- 256GB/512GB SSD- In-built WebcamStarting from ₹4️⃣3️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣Get yours from https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @amazonIN or @Flipkart.RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/2swl1y2AeNJanuary 19, 2021

Almost six months later, Xiaomi is now offering an upgraded version in the form of the Mi NoteBook 14 (IC), where the "IC" presumably stands for 'integrated camera'. Unlike the older version, this one has a slightly thicker top bezel to incorporate a 720p HD webcam in its most. natural position.

Commenting on the launch of the laptop, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said, “With an increasing number of work-from-home and laptop users seeking out uncompromised performance, we at Mi India are focused on making this desire more accessible.”

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The older model without the camera is still available, but it is likely to be phased out eventually.

Apart from that, the rest of the specifications are similar, with a quad-core 10th gen Intel Core i5-10120U Comet Lake processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and SATA 3 SSD storage. The display is 14-inches in size with a Full HD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

As for I/O, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) has two Type-A USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0, an HMDI 1.4b as well as a combo 3.5mm audio jack. The overall dimensions and design seem unchanged too, with the laptop tipping the scales at 1.5kg. 65W fast charging is also supported.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) price in India starts at Rs 43,999 for the base variant with 256GB of storage while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 46,999. The top model adds the Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2GB of VRAM at Rs 49,999. These prices are the same as the previous model. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and other retailers.