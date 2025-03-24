This laptop is branded xCaim, ClinkX and ClinkCaim

Eliminates the touchpad, introducing a fully interactive palm rest

Supports an edge-to-edge keyboard as well as an integrated status bar for call display

A relatively unknown Chinese company, Emdoor Digital Technology, has introduced a prototype business laptop with an unconventional design, earning the prestigious iF Design Award for 2025.

The xCaim laptop immediately stands out with its edge-to-edge keyboard, eliminating the traditional palm rest area and replacing the conventional touchpad with a fully interactive palm rest surface with tactile buttons.

The xCaim laptop will feature a Samsung V-NAND SSD 980, available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 1TB, suggesting it could be a suitable laptop for programming.

A bold rethinking of laptop design

Like the Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2024), the xCaim laptop comes with a modular business webcam that attaches magnetically above the screen, integrates real-time environmental sensing, and can serve as a secondary screen when detached, displaying shortcuts and notifications.

The xCaim laptop adopts a sleek and modern design with a white and black color scheme, and thin bezels. It features a regular hinge design and a chiclet-style keyboard. The function keys are replaced with a touch-sensitive function area.

Just below the keyboard, a small horizontal display shows system status icons, call information, and a digital battery display. A removable bottom panel reveals dual cooling fans.

The laptop's connectivity options are minimal, with just three USB-C ports, two on the right side and one on the left.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The xCaim laptop is not commercially available yet, but it offers a glimpse into a future where business laptop designs break free from tradition, embracing new forms of interaction and AI tools integration.

The iF Design Award is often regarded as the "Oscars" of the design industry, and the 2025 edition of the competition saw nearly 11,000 entries from 66 countries, with 131 jurors from 23 countries selecting the most outstanding designs.

Via iFDesign