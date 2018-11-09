X Factor streaming: how to watch online for free from the UK or abroad

The X Factor 2018: when's it on? The X Factor 2018 hits our screens every Saturday at 8.30pm GMT until the big final just before Christmas. Once again there will be no Xtra Factor spin-off show for 2018, as ITV focuses on producing more digital content around the series instead.

The highs (and lows) of the heats are undeniably fun, the pressure of the judges's houses is intense, but the live shows are what the X Factor is all about. The UK's ultimate singing showdown is on and we're here to make sure you're streaming all the X Factor action no matter where you are in the world.

While the lovable Dermot O'Leary remains at the helm, this year's judging panel has seen a considerable shake-up. Joining X Factor overlord Simon Cowell is One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field, and Sharon Osbourne for the live shows. With Louis Walsh absent for the first time in 13 years, it will be interesting to see what the intra-marriage, Robbie-Ayda dynamic brings to the 2018 X Factor panel.

ITV has also promised some tweaks to the competition format, with the notable addition of a Britain's Got Talent-style 'golden X', which will enable the judges to fast-track their favourite candidates straight to the 'judge's houses' stage.

Who will follow in the footsteps of 2017 winners Rak-Su? Find out by following the instructions below for streaming The X Factor 2018 online – both in the UK and for those people outside the UK.

How to watch The X Factor 2018 online for free in the UK:

The X Factor has a 8.30pm slot each Saturday. ITV is still the home of the reality show favourite, meaning you can live stream the programme via the ITV Hub. The hub is also the destination you need for catching up after and for streaming the show on another device.

A further live streaming option for your mobile, tablet or computer is the free-to-use TVPlayer.com which has good quality, robust streaming.

Streaming The X Factor 2018 anywhere in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow this year's X Factor action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday, or living abroad can still get their fix of the show with an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. Getting a VPN is really, really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream The X Factor for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN service of 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free, robust and the best legal way to stream every minute of The X Factor 2018.

Where can I watch The X Factor using a VPN? A VPN will enable streaming from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

