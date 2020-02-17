Water-resistant Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Xiaomi’s plans for 2020 included a stronger foray into non-smartphone products with its newly-formed sub-brands. The next product in India from this split is the new Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes in a small square-shaped body with a plastic back and the fabric on the front. The body is IPX5 water-resistant, making it safe from occasional spills and splashes. It also has a lanyard to attach it to other objects.

Specifications and price

The speaker has an output of 5W and 125dB, with an emphasis on the bass. It can be connected to both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth 5.0 or the 3.5mm aux connector. The battery is rated at 2,000mAh which is supposed to give it a run-time of 20 hours. Charging takes place over micro USB. It has a sensitive microphone onboard for calls or talking to the voice assistant of your choice.

In India, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 1,399 and can be purchased from Xiaomi’s website.