Vivo X70 Pro Specs, colour options found on TENAA listings

Chinese phone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest Android-based flagship series the Vivo X70 on September 9 in China. And true to form, there have been enough of leaks to ensure that that there would be no surprises about the product range.

The latest in the series of leaks ostensibly comes via a TENAA listing that provides us with some key specifications besides some colour options of the three models that are being launched next week. We would like to remind readers that information about the model models were shared by us in an earlier post.

Leakster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings had shared images of the next smartphones in Vivo’s X series of flagships way back in the third week of May. The design seemed minimal with a single-tone back panel and a two-step camera module. It had three cameras, out of which one is clearly a periscopic zoom camera for optical zoom.

Since then, enough and more details have reached the consumers. The latest comes from tipster Digital Chat Station over Weibo that shares the TENAA listing of the Vivo X70 Pro. Additionally, there is a render of the device as well as a leaked poster - both giving us indications of the colour options, specs and design features.

According to the listing, the Vivo X70 Pro could feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ hole-punch curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 10bit colour depth. It may come with a 32-megapixel front camera. The quad rear camera setup claims to include a 50-MP main camera, a 12-MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 12-MP portrait sensor and an 8-MP periscope lens with 5x zoom.

There is also information about the battery. It claims that the Vivo X70 could be powered by a 4,450mAh with a 44W fast charging support. The weight is mentioned as 185 grams with the thickness at 7.99m.

Additionally, the image indicates that the device would have the Zeiss brand lens with a matte back panel finish and a rectangular camera module with four sensors.

Another tipster Bald Panda has shared posters of the three models where the design of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus appears to align with information leaked earlier. It was tipped to launch in black, blue and orange colour options.

Digital Chat Station had earlier revealed Vivo’s plans saying the company may launch Tablets and Smartwatches as well while unveiling the X70 lineup. He claimed that both the products have already reached the production stage and hence are ready for a launch.

