Vivo X50 series goes on sale for the first time in India today

Vivo made its comeback to the premium segment with its X50 series recently in India. Along with the phones, the company also announced a TWS wireless earphone.

Today, the Vivo X50 series will go on sale for the first time in India. It will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart platforms. There is also a launch offer which gets you an instant discount up to Rs 4,000. The Vivo X50 series consists of X50 and X50 Pro devices. Both the phones along with the TWS Neo will go on sale for the first time in India today.

As far as the offer is concerned, you get Rs 4,000 instant discount with ICICI and HDFC card on Amazon and Flipkart on purchase of X50 Pro. For the Vivo X50, you get Rs 2,500 discount on Amazon and Rs 2,800 on Flipkart. Additionally, you also get Rs 2,000 off on TWS Neo on Amazon.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Vivo X50 series pricing

Model Configuration Price Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs 49,990 Vivo X50 8GB + 256GB Rs 34,990 Vivo X50 8GB + 128GB Rs 37,990 Vivo TWS Neo n/a Rs 5,990

Vivo X50 Pro specs

India's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the Vivo X50 Pro is a camera-centric premium phone. You get a 48MP f/1.6 custom primary shooter with a gimbal module, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that can second as a macro shooter, a 13MP short telephoto lens for portraits and a periscopic 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

On the front, you get a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ output. The device is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It runs off a 4,315mAh battery and supports 33W Flash Charging.

Vivo X50 specs

The Vivo X50 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It ships with a 4,200mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. It switches to a flat 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole notch but retains the 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ capabilities.

The X50 has a quad-camera setup consisting of the 48MP f/1.6 primary image sensor but without the gimbal system. That is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 13MP 2x telephoto lens for portraits. The front camera has a 32MP resolution.