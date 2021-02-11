Vivo X50 Pro Plus tipped to launch in India in the coming weeks

Vivo X50 Pro Plus launch in India is expected to happen sometime in the second half of March or early April. According to a report, the Vivo X50 Pro Plus in India will launch along with the Vivo X60 series sometime in the next couple of months.

The news comes from 91mobiles who has received the information from a company official whose name was not shared for obvious reasons. The Vivo X50 Pro Plus launch is on the horizon and will join the Vivo X50 Pro and the vanilla Vivo X50 in India . The Vivo X50 Pro Plus was launched in mid-2020 in China. This also hints that Vivo might not launch the new Vivo X60 Pro Plus in India along with the Vivo X60 series.

As of now in India during late March or early April, we can expect Vivo X50 Pro Plus, Vivo X60, and Vivo X60 Pro devices while the X60 Pro Plus will stay China exclusive for the time being. Along with the launch details, the report also tipped the Indian pricing of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

Vivo X50 Pro Plus specs

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X50 Pro Plus is a flagship phone with top of the specs. The device is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is packed with a 4350mAh battery unit which is backed by a 44W flash charging.

Further, there is a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ certification, 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 92.6% screen to body ratio. As always, the focus here is on the optics. To the back, there is a 50MP OIS anti-shake primary camera, 32MP portrait telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Selfies are handled by 32MP shooter. Other features include dual 5G, Hi-Fi audio chip, in-display fingerprint scanner, Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Vivo X50 Pro Plus price in India (expected)

In India, the Vivo X50 Pro Plus will cost around Rs 40,000 as per the report. For context, the X50 Pro Plus is priced at CNY 4,498 in China which is roughly around Rs 56,300. The lower pricing is understandable as the device is slightly old now and is said to launch along with the Vivo X60 series in India.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!