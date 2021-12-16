Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband launched in India - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

We have been witnessing the trend of major smartphone brands stepping into the Indian wearables market with relish. Whether it be a smartwatch, a TWS earbud, or a neckband, brands like Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo have already launched a series of products in these categories. Now, Vivo has refreshed its range of products with the launch of the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband.

The Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband features a noise cancellation mode along with Google Voice Assistant support. The in-ear wireless earphones draw power from a 129mAh battery and have a magnetic switch too. As claimed by the company, the wireless earphones provide a playback time of 18 hours on a single charge.

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband pricing and availability

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband is available at a price of Rs 1,999 in India. It is shipping in two different color variants, including Blue and Black. Considering the availability, the in-ear wireless earphones are available on the official Vivo India e-store and other authorized retail stores all over India.

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband specifications

The Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband has been built of high frequency producing Daikoku aluminium-coated bronze coil and has an ergonomic design. The neckband comes equipped with an 11.2mm dynamic driver that has a frequency response range of 100 to 8,000Hz, an impedance of 32Ohms, and a sensitivity rating of 95dB.

The catch here in the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband is the call noise cancellation feature. It allows the user to remove most of the disturbance in a call. The wireless earphones can be connected with devices via Bluetooth v5.0 and also supports the AAC Bluetooth codec.

The neckband gets completely charged in an hour and offers around 300 hours of standby time and 12 hours of talk time. The Vivo neckband can go on for up to 5 hours when charged only for 10 minutes, the company said