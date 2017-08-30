Vivo V7, V7+ with 24 MP selfie camera set to launch in India soon

Vivo V7 and V7+ are the upcoming successors of the V5 and V5 Plus and the Chinese company is all set to unveil the smartphones in India on 7th September. Media invites for the launch event are already distributed and banner ads have started to appear across major cities of the country.

From one such advertisement spotted by Gadgets Now, we have come to know that both the Vivo V7 and V7+ will feature 24 MP Selfie cameras. This is a generous upgrade from the 20 MP front shooters of the V5 and V5 Plus. Moreover, we have never seen such a high megapixel front camera in consumer smartphones. So, apparently, it seems that the Vivo V7 and V7+ are going to set a benchmark for selfie-oriented mobiles.

Vivo V7, V7+ Specifications [Expected]

The specs of the Vivo V7 and V7+ are not out yet and we just have some faint assumptions about them. Starting with the V7, it may come with a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p display along with a metal exterior. On the other hand, the more premium V7+ is expected to feature a 5.7-inch screen. Both the smartphones will come with the low-bezel area and an outstanding build quality.

Moving on to the internals, Vivo might use the Snapdragon 630 SoC for the V7 and the Snapdragon 653 SoC for the V7+. However, as of now, this is a mere speculation until the official launch. Coming to the memory department, the upcoming phones may sport 4 GB to 6 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB or 128 GB of storage.

Software-wise, the Vivo V7 and V7+ will run Android Nougat out of the box.

Regarding the camera, we can confirm that the upcoming smartphone duo will rock a 24 MP front shooter. However, till now, we don’t have any idea about the rear cam.

Apart from these, the Vivo V7 and V7+ shall come with all the necessary connectivity options like 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, etc.

As mentioned before, the Vivo V7 and V7+ are set to release on September 7 in India. We will be attending the launch event and bring all the latest information to you.

Now, talking of estimated pricing, the Vivo V5 Plus recently got a Rs. 4990 price cut. The phone which actually cost Rs. 27,980 is now readily available at Rs. 22,990. This indicates that the launch price of the Vivo V7 Plus shall be similar to the original retail price of its predecessor. Considering all the aspects, it seems like the Vivo V7 might cost around Rs. 19,999 and the V7+ may sell for Rs. 27,990. Nevertheless, this is just another rough estimate.