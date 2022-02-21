Vivo V23e with a 44MP selfie camera launched in India

Audio player loading…

As promised, Vivo has announced the launch of its new phone in the Vivo V23 lineup. The V23e is the cheapest out of the three phones in the lineup that has Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro as the other two devices.

The phone comes with features like a 44MP selfie camera, 44W fast charging solution, triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo V23e comes in a couple of colour options – which include the Sunshine Gold colour options and borrows the colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design from the pricier siblings.

Vivo V23e price and availability

The Vivo V23e is priced at Rs. 25,990 and comes in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone starts retailing on Vivo’s online store and across all partner retail stores starting today i.e. February 21.

The company is offering Rs. 2,000 instant cashback for HDFC card holders on Flipkart apart from a No Cost EMI option.

The phone is available in a couple of colour options – Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options and takes on the likes of Xiaomi 11i and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G at this price point.

Vivo V23e specs and features

While the Vivo V23e comes with features that one would need in most mid-range 5G phones, however, it does come in with a water drop selfie camera and thick bezels which make the phone look dated.

That said, the V23e comes equipped with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display comes with support for a 60Hz refresh rate only. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that makes the phone 5G capable. It comes in only one storage and memory option of 8GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 of onboard storage.

The phone supports virtual memory expansion of up to 2 GB and also supports storage expansion via a micro-SD card. In terms of optics, the Vivo V23e comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It housed a 44MP snapper in the water-drop notch on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo V23e comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

