Vivo might launch another mid-range 5G phone in India soon

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Vivo had introduced the Vivo V23 lineup in India in January. The lineup consists of two phones – Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. It is being reported that the company might extend this lineup by launching a slightly affordable variant – Vivo V23e.

While the company has not revealed the launch plan as of now, however, as per a MySmartPrice report, the Vivo V23e might launch on February 21. A known tipster Yogesh Brar hinted that the phone could be priced in the sub Rs. 30,000 price bracket – his tweet, however, is now deleted.

To recall the phone was first launched in Thailand last year and is now being made available in the international markets by the company. It sports a design similar to the recently introduced affordable 5G phone - Vivo T1 5G.

Vivo V23e specifications

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo V23e is expected to be a stripped-down variant of the two premium siblings in the lineup and is expected to retain the camera-centric features – like eye autofocus for videos, in-built image editing feature and more that make the lineup content-creator friendly.

The V23e is expected to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate -which could be a bit of a rough deal since most phones in the affordable category as well come with at least a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to come equipped with a 5G capable Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256 GB on onboard storage. The phone might come with the colour changing rear panel that we saw on the other two devices in the lineup. In all, there could be three colour variants that might launch in India – Sunshine Gold, Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow.

The phone is expected to come with a small 4050 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging tech. In terms of optics, the phone might come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP main camera sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. A 44MP camera is expected to be housed inside a waterdrop notch at the front.

Upcoming smartphones - Check before you buy

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!