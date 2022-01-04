Vivo V23 series listed on Flipkart ahead of January 5 launch - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Vivo V23 series is going to hit the Indian market January 5. The smartphone series has been listed on Flipkart just ahead of its launch. The series will consist of two smartphones - Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. The Flipkart listing has confirmed all the key specifications of the series. Vivo has already shared a tweet stating that Vivo V23 Pro 5G is going to be India's first smartphone with color-changing rear panel.

Apart from the Flipkart listing, MySmartPrice confirmed that Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the smartphone series on the official website of Vijay Sales. The pricing details in the Flipkart listing are missing. However, the listing spotted by Abhishek Yadav has removed the curtains from the pricing of both smartphones.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Vivo V23 series pricing in India

Starting with the base variant, the listing has revealed that the 8 GB RAM variant of Vivo V23 5G with 128GB onboard storage will be available at a price of Rs 31,990, and the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 35,990.

On the other hand, Vivo V23 Pro's 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 41,990, and the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB onboard storage will cost around Rs 45,990. Both the smartphones will be shipped in two colors - Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Vivo V23 series specifications

Vivo V23 comes equipped with a 6.44-inch display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset will power the smartphone, and it operates on the Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12.

The device rocks a triple rear camera setup in optics, including a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone flaunts a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper and an 8MP secondary snapper. The device also consists of a 4200mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 Pro will debut with a slightly bigger 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The triple rear camera setup of both variants will be similar. However, the Pro variant rocks a 108MP primary snapper instead of the 64MP one offered in Vivo V23 5G. The smartphone houses MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and 4300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.