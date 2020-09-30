Vivo V20 series India launch confirmed

Vivo is set to bring the new Vivo V20 series to India ahead of the festive season this year. The company took to Twitter to announce the impending launch and has also started teasing the key features of the upcoming devices.

Going by the promotion landing page , it seems that the V20 Series will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. While the teasers on Twitter and Flipkart do not reveal the launch date, reports suggest that Vivo may announce the V20 Series in India on October 12.

Vivo V20 Series India launch

The V20 series consists of three different phones - V20 SE , V20 and V20 Pro. While all three phones have been launched in various international markets, it is not yet clear as to whether the company will bring all of them together to India or will hold back some device/s for a delayed-release. Let us have a look at the key specification of all three phones.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

The Vivo V20 SE boasts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display supports 60Hz refresh rate and houses the front-facing selfie camera in a waterdrop notch.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC cooped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via micro SD card. The phone runs on FunTouch OC on top of Android 11 out of the box and has a 4,100mAh battery that comes with a 33W FlashCharge.

Talking about the optics, the Vivo V20 Se has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. A physical fingerprint sensor is located at the back and the phone was launched in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black colour options.

The Vivo V20 SE was launched in Malaysia for RM 1,199 which translates to Rs. 16,000 approximately.

Vivo V20 specifications

The official specifications of Vivo V20 are not known yet as the phone is yet to be released. According to 91Mobiles , the phone may come with triple camera setup and one of the sensors could have Vivo X50 Pro like gimbal camera setup. Additionally, it may sport a 44-megapixel front camera along with an ultrawide secondary sensor.

Powering the phone could be a Snapdragon 720G chipset and the phone may come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Undoubtedly the most powerful of the three, the Vivo V20 Pro is a 5G capable device and comes equipped with a Snapdragon 765 SoC. It sports a 6.44-inches AMOLED panel offering full HD+ display. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and that supports 33W fast charging technology.

It houses a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter for monochrome shots. On the front, there is a dual-camera setup with a 44-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

The Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand for THB 14,99 which translated to Rs. 35,500 approximately. It is available in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata colour options. You can expect the phone to be priced slightly lower in India, though.