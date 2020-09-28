Teaser suggests Moto Razr 2020 is heading for an India launch

Motorola has shared a teaser video on Twitter hinting towards the launch of the 2020 version of its flagship Moto Razr foldable smartphone. The Moto Razr 2020 was launched earlier this month in the US and now is being rolled out in other countries.

This new foldable phone from Motorola is a successor to the first-generation Moto Razr foldable phone and may make its way to the retail stores in India around the upcoming festive season.

Imagine the farthest that technology could go today and then, some more. That’s Motorola. Going beyond the ordinary to give you the extraordinary. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uxITyYe74tSeptember 27, 2020

The teaser that starts by showing the outline of the new foldable phone and then quickly follows up with a precursor “There’s More” and before one tries to guess the other product/s, the quick teaser hints at the launch of consumer durables like a washing machine, TV, refrigerators and more under the Moto brand.

Since it’s just a teaser, it stops right after doing what it is supposed to i.e. building up the hype around the upcoming products. As Motorola has not revealed the expected launch date of these products, we will have to wait a bit more to get some information. Keep watching this space till then.

Moto Razr 2020 Specifications

Foldable phones have opened an entirely new paradigm of sorts when it comes to creativity. Moving ahead of the boring candy bar design, brands that are brave enough can do much more now. Motorola Razr follows the same line. Though in terms of design the company has not changed much in the 2020 variant of its flip phone.

The 2020 Moto Razr is a 5G capable phone and comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and has 256GB of internal storage. Powering the phone is a 2810 mAh battery pack with support for 15W fast charging and the phone houses a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The highlight of this clamshell device is the 6.7-inch foldable display that Motorola prefers to call as FlexView display. This slightly longer display gets folded inwards into half and turns the phone into a compact and easily pocketable device. Motorola claims that this hinge mechanism is good enough to stand over 200,000 unfolds.

There is a secondary display as well on the phone and this one is a 2.7-inch display located on the outer shell of the phone. This is useful in checking out the notifications and even runs like a normal smartphone display. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C support, and support for dual-SIM connectivity.

Moto Razr 2020 price in India

As of now, it is way too early to even commit to the launch date, hence talking about the retail price of the Moto Razr 2020 in India is a bit of kite flying. This phone was launched in the US for an amount of $1399 and expecting anything less than Rs. 105,000 as a retail price would be too much to ask for.