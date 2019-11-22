Vivo U20 with Snapdragon 675 launched in India at Rs 10,990

The Vivo U20 has finally launched in India, and at a starting price of Rs 10,990, it is probably the most affordable Snapdragon 675-powered smartphone currently available.

This year, Vivo simplified its lineup while adding new budget and gaming-centric smartphones. The U series is meant to take care of the highly competitive sub-15K segment of India. The Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 4GB RAM variant and Rs 11,990 for the 6GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for November 28.

Vivo U20 specifications

(Image credit: Vivo)

As with many other mid-rangers in this segment, the Vivo U20 is powered by the Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage which can be further expanded via micro SD.

In terms of design, we get a polycarbonate back with the camera array and the physical fingerprint scanner. The front has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a small waterdrop notch on the top for the 16MP front camera. The screen-to-body ratio is a respectable 90.3%, and it is Widevine L1 certified out-of-the-box.

The rest of the three cameras are consist of a 16MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens for close-ups.

The Vivo U20 houses a big 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging over USB Type-C. The charging port is flanked by the loudspeaker grille and the 3.5mm headphone jack.