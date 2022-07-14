Vivo T1x India launch date set for July 20

Audio player loading…

Vivo has announced the launch date of its new mid-range smartphone – Vivo T1x in India. The phone is set to launch in the country on July 20 and will be the fourth phone in the brand-new T-series after the introduction of T1, T1 Pro 5G, and T1 4G.

The Vivo T1x was first launched in China back in October 2021 and it seems that the company might bring the same device to India as well.

While the company is marketing the upcoming phone as a device that offers Turbo performance, it seems that the internal specifications are likely to remain unchanged from the Chinese variant.

The Vivo T1x is expected to come equipped with a 6.58-inches IPS LCD panel at the front with a hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. This panel is expected to sport Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Powering the phone could be a Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone might support a virtual memory expansion feature that helps boost memory when required.

Though the Vivo T1x that was launched in other markets ships with a Snapdragon 680 SoC – we’re not sure which variant will land in India as of now.

Talking about the optics, the phone could come with a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP secondary sensor. There could be an 8MP selfie camera on the front. A 5000 mAh battery with a paltry 18W fast charging could help power the phone.

Other notable features could include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 12-powered Funtouch UI out of the box.

Can Vivo spoil Redmi’s party?

Interestingly the company is introducing the Vivo T1x on the same day when Xiaomi is reviving the K series by introducing the Redmi K50i in India.

While both the devices are expected to cater to a different price segment, a same-day launch might take some shine off Redmi’s event.

If the company looks to introduce the Dimensity 900 SoC powered phone then the Vivo T1x could be a mid-range 5G phone, however, in case the company opts for a Snapdragon 680 variant then it could be yet another premium 4G phone.