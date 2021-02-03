Vivo S9 with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset tipped to launch on March 6

Vivo S9 could be the next device in the Vivo’s V series lineup. While the Vivo S series is not popular as the V series in India, it is quite popular in China and the device is tipped to launch in China next month.

According to a Weibo post from a user named Arsenal , the Vivo S9 will launch in China on March 6. The Vivo S7 will likely be the successor to the Vivo S7. According to the tipster, the Vivo S9 will be the first phone with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. A few days back, a Vivo device with “V2072A” model number was spotted on the Google Play Console with the same chipset. Here is what we know about the device as provided by the tipster and Google Play database.

Vivo S9 specifications (expected)

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

In terms of the screen, the Vivo S9 will sport a 6.4-inch display and rumours suggests it will be a Full HD+ screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display will offer 480ppi pixel density. As for the optics, the Google Play listing had an image which showcased the dual selfie cameras and according to the Weibo post, the device will flaunt a 44MP ultra-wide dual selfie cameras. There is no word on the rear camera specs yet.

The key highlights of the upcoming Vivo smartphone the brand new processor from MediaTek. The Vivo S9 is likely to be the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. This is an octa-core 5G chipset built on a 6nm process. It is an eight-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU will take care of graphics. It also has the same HyperEngine 3.0 gaming suite.

The Google Play listings also suggest the device will feature 12GB of RAM. Further, the device is running on Android 11 OS on top of Vivo’s Fun Touch OS skin. The phone is expected to launch on March 6 in China but, there is no confirmation on the launch date yet.

