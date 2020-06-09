Vivo Nex 3s Pro pops up on Geekbench - or is it the iQoo 3 Pro?

Vivo’s spin-off brand iQOO launched the iQOO 5G back in February . The smartphone was the answer to affordable 5G handsets in the market. Now, a recent benchmark has revealed that the company might be testing a souped-up high-end 5G flagship.

A recent benchmark on the popular Geekbench has revealed that a Vivo model V2024A sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone has obtained a single-core score of 912 points while the multi-core score sits at 3291 points.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

The reason we are sure the SoC is the latest Snapdragon 865 is because the benchmark has a keyword ‘Kona’. This happens to be the codename of the flagship SoC and the benchmark shows a base clock speed of 1.8GHz.

A whopping 8GB RAM is said to accompany the flagship processor. The unknown Vivo smartphone seems to be running on the latest Android 10 which is a no brainer.

Is it the iQoo 3 Pro really?

Interestingly, few reports have pointed that the above smartphone will indeed be the ‘Pro’ version of the iQOO 3 that launched a few months back. Though there is no concrete evidence to back this claim, there is a slight possibility that this could end up sporting the iQOO branding.

This is because Vivo recently launched the X50 series of smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. Also, the above specifications fall in-line with a high-end gaming smartphone.

In all possibility, the next iQOO will be an upgraded version of the current iQOO 3 which has a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution. It has the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 48MP equipped quad-camera, 440mAh battery with support for 55W flash charging. The smartphone is currently retailing for Rs.34,990 in India.